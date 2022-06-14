National Press Club Statement on Bloomberg Journalist Haze Fan

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the reported release of Bloomberg Journalist Haze Fan from detention in China.

"We were relieved to hear that Bloomberg journalist Haze Fan has been released on bail in China, according to a Bloomberg report. The report is based on a statement on the Chinese Embassy website in Washington that seems to have been posted early last month. While we cautiously welcome this development, we continue to have concerns over the whereabouts, safety and wellbeing of Fan. We not that though the Chinese Embassy in Washington has said Fan was released in January, Bloomberg has been unable to reach her to confirm her status. Also, it is clear that there are still legal challenges remaining for her, which we continue to view as unjust.

Fan, a Chinese national, had worked for several western news organizations in China prior to her work with Bloomberg. She was taken from her apartment in December 2020 and there has been no news about her until today's Bloomberg report.

In 2021, the Press Club and its Journalism Institute honored Fan with its International John Aubuchon Award for Press Freedom in part to keep a spotlight on her case. Fan's case was a major focus of the Club's Fourth Estate Gala in the fall of 2021. As part of that Gala there was a full page Washington Post ad with Fan's photo. During a World Press Freedom Day campaign last month The Washington Post again ran a full-page ad featuring Fan. The Chinese Embassy responded to this ad by stating that Fan had been released on bail earlier this year, according to the Bloomberg report. The timeline described is complicated but seems to suggest Fan was released in the build up to Beijing's February Winter Olympics. Bloomberg is still working to confirm the timeline of events.

