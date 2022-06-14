Penrod announces the appointment of Ann Hanna as an independent board member

Ann brings a 30-year track record of transformative leadership, growth acceleration, and revenue creation

MILWAUKEE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penrod, a leading Salesforce Expert Navigator in healthcare and life sciences, announced Ann Hanna as an independent board member. Ann brings over 30 years of C-level management experience at start-ups and mid-market companies, where she developed a proven track record of accelerating growth and creating industry niches.

After securing a large investment from Salesforce Ventures and a Milwaukee family office earlier this year, Penrod is rapidly accelerating the development of innovative solutions for healthcare and life science companies. The addition of Ann to the board will ensure that Penrod continues to rapidly grow its portfolio of healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical device, and insurance clients across the United States.

"We're incredibly excited for the growth expertise Ann will bring to the board," said Chris Widmayer, Chief Executive Officer. "Ann's unique perspective will allow us to not only remain leaders in the healthcare and life sciences industry; but become even more influential as we focus on our mission of creating exceptional experiences."

"I look forward to working with the uniquely talented professionals at Penrod," said Ann. "Penrod's continuing evolution based on vision, opportunity, and skillful execution will be a role model for other fast-growth companies in our region."

Ann is currently the managing director and co-founder of Taureau Group where she reinvented the M&A practice to create a boutique investment banking firm serving middle market companies throughout the world. Prior to Taureau Group, she worked with General Motors, Shell Oil, and Structurewerks. She received an MBA in Finance and Corporate Taxation from California State University.

