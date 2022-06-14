WingoCase Partners With VoiceComm For Mobile Accessory Retail Distribution

Partnership Brings WingoCase To A Wider Wholesale Audience

BEND, Ore., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulant Inc., the creators of WingoCase focused on improving your ergonomic use of tablets and smartphones while offering superior device protection, announced today that it has partnered with mobile accessory distributor VoiceComm . The goal of this partnership is to bring WingoCase and its Perch accessory to a wider wholesale audience through an established and reliable distributor.

WingoCase signs strategic partnership with VoiceComm

WingoCase is a team of designers, engineers, and ergonomists dedicated to creating products focused on comfort and ergonomics. WingoCase is the first truly ergonomic case designed to reduce hand fatigue and prevent repetitive stress injuries for mobile device users.

With smartphone and tablet use increasing among the tech-using population, now is the optimal time for WingoCase to seek wider public distribution. By partnering with VoiceComm, WingoCase joins a long list of premier brands supported by VoiceComm's distribution network.

"When I joined WingoCase I knew the first distribution contract we absolutely needed to execute was with VoiceComm," said Sandy Gohres, Executive VP of Sales & Marketing at WingoCase. "Due to its long, successful history in wireless retail distribution, VoiceComm's partners trust them to provide the best products for their customers. By adding WingoCase to its lineup, VoiceComm's partners now have a strong, ergonomic solution to enhance their customer's wireless experience."

As WingoCase is focused on customer comfort, VoiceComm is committed to the customer experience. This dedication to the customer is the launching point for a mutually beneficial partnership. VoiceComm's network of partners in the accessory's world offers the widest variety of mobile products accessible to anyone. Whether a small business or national corporation, VoiceComm's connections bring the benefits of a curated selection of mobile accessories to the customer.

"WingoCase addresses a gap in device protection, allowing people to hold their phones comfortably and ergonomically throughout the many use cases for mobile devices today," said Julie Kline, Vice President and General Manager of VoiceComm. "As the leading distributor of innovative mobile accessories, VoiceComm's partnership with WingoCase continues our mission to bring unique, emerging solutions to our robust network of Retail and Enterprise customers."

WingoCase knows the value of a great partnership. By partnering with VoiceComm and its long history of success in mobile accessory distribution, WingoCase will be able to bring its ergonomic solutions to a wider audience, creating a new world of comfort and device protection.

About Ambulant Inc. (WingoCase)

WingoCase is the first hand-held device created with the user in mind and focuses on enhancing comfort by reducing hand, wrist, and forearm pain. Its passion is to bring intelligent design to the tablet experience. The design of the WingoCase has been clinically tested, and is taking comfort to a whole new level. To learn more about WingoCase, visit http://www.wingocase.com

About VoiceComm

VoiceComm 's diverse, high-profile product portfolio coupled with its commitment to serve has allowed it to quickly become the go-to destination for wireless accessories. With a focus on what's important for indirect dealers, and wireless retail, VoiceComm inspires through customization to develop the programs and resources businesses need to succeed.

Media Contact: Sandy Gohres, sales@wingocase.com

View original content:

SOURCE WingoCase