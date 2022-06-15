The Adecco Group Announces its 2022 U.S. CEO for One Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group has named Caelia Chung as the 2022 CEO for One Month in the U.S. Now in its ninth year, the CEO for One Month Program develops and empowers future leaders through a life-changing, unparalleled career experience at the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company.

Chung is a rising sophomore at the University of Maryland, College Park, majoring in computer science and marketing. She currently serves as the Operations Chair for the university's prestigious Business, Society and Economy (BSE) Scholars Program and is a solo violinist and soccer player.

During the month of July, Chung will shadow the Adecco Group's U.S. senior leadership team, participating in strategic projects and key meetings, with a front-row seat to learn what it takes to run a multinational organization.

"I am simply humbled and honored to continue this journey with the Adecco Group," said Chung. "Through this exclusive experience, I am eager to learn more about myself, build my professional network and obtain vital leadership and business skills that will jumpstart my future career."

This year, over 24,000 applicants across the nation vied to become the 2022 U.S. CEO for One Month. As a part of the rigorous selection process, 10 candidates were chosen to participate in a two-day virtual leadership boot camp. Then, five outstanding candidates advanced to the final stage of the selection process – three days in New York City, where they participated in a range of activities that put their skills to the test and developed their leadership potential. The top five finalists included:

Julia Bernhart ( Smith College )

Caelia Chung ( University of Maryland, College Park )

Brianna Martin ( Warren Wilson College )

Maxwell von Doepp ( DePauw University )

Priscilla Zhang ( Northeastern University )

"This year's finalists showed incredible dedication, leadership potential and a growth mindset that will fuel them to succeed in their careers," said Joyce Russell, president of the Adecco Group U.S. Foundation, which powers the U.S. CEO for One Month Program. "After a highly competitive application process, we are thrilled to welcome Caelia to the Adecco Group as our 'CEO' and can't wait to work alongside her this summer. Not only will she ramp up her leadership skills and gain invaluable career connections, but she will have a seat at the table to provide a fresh perspective on our business."

Later this year, Chung will also have the chance to be one of 10 country finalists who will compete for the opportunity to become the Adecco Group's 2022 Global CEO for One Month.

For updates on Chung's U.S. CEO for One Month journey, follow @adeccogroupusfoundation and @ceofor1monthusa on Instagram. Learn more about the U.S. CEO for One Month Program here.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop and hire talent in around 60 countries, enabling organizations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 38,000 employees. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

View original content:

SOURCE The Adecco Group, North America