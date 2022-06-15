APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida against Apyx Medical Corporation

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 5, 2022

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Apyx Medical Corporation ("Apyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APYX) securities between May 12, 2021 and March 11, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased the shares of Apyx Medical Corporation and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in Apyx Medical Corporation, you may, no later than August 5, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Apyx Medical Corporation.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that a significant number of Apyx's Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications;

that such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events;

that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny;

that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and

that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 14, 2022, Apyx disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would be posting a Medical Device Safety Communication ("MDSC") related to the Company's Advanced Energy Products. The Company further disclosed that "[b]ased on our initial interactions with the FDA, we believe the Agency's MDSC will pertain to the use of our Advanced Energy products outside of their FDA-cleared indication for general use in cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures."

On this news, the Company's stock fell $4.02, or 40.6%, to close at $5.88 per share on March 14, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

