Greenway Health Launches 21st Century Cures Academy Resource Center to Educate and Guide Providers as Compliance Deadline Approaches

TAMPA, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, launched Greenway's 21st Century Cures Academy to serve as a resource center for providers navigating the 21st Century Cures Act, its legal requirements, and its effects on the entire healthcare industry. Greenway's 21st Century Cures Academy is a free resource available to anyone looking to learn more about the 21st Century Cures Act and its requirements.

The 21st Century Cures Act aims to improve the healthcare ecosystem and empower patients by requiring healthcare provider interoperability and patient data access for both patients and providers. The bipartisan legislation will require all healthcare providers, healthcare IT developers, and health information exchanges (HIEs) to be 21st Century Cures Act-compliant by December 31, 2022.

"We consistently heard providers and industry leaders voice concerns and confusion surrounding the 21st Century Cures Act and its future requirements for compliance," said Dr. Blackman, Chief Medical Officer at Greenway Health. "We knew we needed to create the 21st Century Cures Academy as an educational series and resource center aimed to alleviate confusion, guide providers, and highlight the benefits this legislation will have on the entire healthcare system."

Greenway's 21st Century Cures Academy resource center provides easy-to-digest materials including checklists, quick guides, webinars, and other resources to assist healthcare providers in discovering the value the 21st Century Cures Act has to offer their practice.

"The goal of the 21st Century Cures Act is to provide different choices and information access," said David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Greenway Health. "As we invested in our products to ensure 21st Century Cures Act compliance, we received a lot of questions from providers about the legislation, its impact on their practice, and their concerns with implementation. We knew we needed to help provide clarity by creating an easy-to-use website with resources to help educate and foster understanding."

