icometrix receives 2022 Frost & Sullivan Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award

icometrix is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for this year's Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the Global neurological disorders artificial intelligence algorithms industry.

There is a huge need for innovative solutions for people with neurological disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, etc., as 60% of Europeans will be suffering from a brain disorder, and the number of cases is expected to increase dramatically in the coming decades (www.ean.org). In this context, Frost & Sullivan's research suggests that icometrix is extremely well-positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, cementing its leadership in the industry of neurology precision medicine.

Frost & Sullivan was highly impressed with icometrix's approach to driving a meaningful impact through real-world evidence generation in collaboration with providers, pharma and specifically its close work with payers to develop the evidence for reimbursement of the technology, e.g a UK Medtech Innovation Briefing from the National Institute for Care and Excellence. (NICE) Taken together, these close collaborations are key to capturing the patient, economic and healthcare value of the technology in neurology to drive towards a more precision medicine approach.

"Frost & Sullivan is recognised for their in-depth independent market analyses, so we are honoured to be receiving this global technology innovation leadership award in the space of neurology.", says Prof. Wim Van Hecke, Ph.D, founder and CEO of icometrix. "We are especially pleased that Frost & Sullivan highlighted our commitment to driving the impact of our digital platform across the value chain of the care path, as we believe that is key to realizing the benefits of a more precision medicine approach to neurology", Prof. Van Hecke concludes.

Frost & Sullivan anticipates rapid, widespread technology adoption for icometrix's AI algorithms and commends the company's strategic practices that promote successful operational impact for the care path.

Read the full Frost & Sullivan report on icometrix here.

About icometrix

Founded in 2011, icometrix (Leuven, Belgium; Boston, USA) impacts lives of people with neurological conditions through unique digital health AI solutions, data-driven insights, and personalized patient care. icometrix' solutions are regulatory cleared and seamlessly integrated in hospital systems. icobrain extracts data from brain MRI and CT scans for the radiological reporting and clinical management of neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, epilepsy, stroke, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. icompanion, a digital platform, and mobile app helps people with MS and their care team to monitor clinical symptoms and treatments efficiently and objectively. icolung was one of the first available AI solutions to support clinicians responding to the rapidly evolving needs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, icometrix is internationally active and integrated into hundreds of clinical practices. In addition, icometrix supports leading pharmaceutical companies in de-risking the clinical translation of new neuro therapies with a variety of services that leverage its AI-driven digital health platform for precision neurology.

Contact info:

Info@icometrix.com

https://www.icometrix.com

BE: +32 16 369 000

US: +1 617 528 0980

Kolonel Begaultlaan 1b / 12

3012 Leuven

Belgium

Frost & Sullivan 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for icometrix:

https://www.frost.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/icometrix-Award-Write-Up.pdf

