Onbe Promotes Tracy Monson to Chief Product Officer

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onbe, a market-leading corporate disbursements fintech, today announced the promotion of Tracy Monson from senior vice president, product to chief product officer (CPO). Tracy will oversee Onbe's product team and product roadmap from inception to commercialization and will report directly to Onbe CEO Bala Janakiraman. Onbe's comprehensive disbursement solutions help companies reduce cost, complexity and risk, while catering to the expectations of today's consumers and workforces.

"I am delighted to welcome Tracy to the executive leadership team" said Bala Janakiraman, CEO of Onbe. "As we expand our disbursements product line, Tracy's high energy, personal drive and perspective formed by a deep understanding of Onbe's clients, their needs and our current and planned product capabilities will be a key factor in our success."

Tracy has spent nearly two decades working in various executive positions in the fintech industry and has spent the past few years in key executive product roles. As Senior Vice President, Product at Onbe, Tracy's team drives Onbe's end-to-end disbursement solutions, continuously optimizing Onbe's ability to provide unparalleled value to its customers. Prior to her roles at Onbe, Tracy was chief product officer and chief marketing officer at daVinci Payments and vice president of client operations at Swift Prepaid Solutions, both now part of Onbe.

Tracy has been a thought leader and contributor to the advancement of Onbe and the industry at large. As a champion for women in tech and a working mother of two young children, Tracy embodies Onbe's core values and adds a unique perspective to the executive leadership team.

"I'm excited to work with Bala and the executive team to take Onbe through its next phase of growth," said Tracy Monson, CPO at Onbe. "And I am proud to be part of a company that supports women and mothers in all levels of leadership. Careers are a marathon, not a sprint, and I'm looking forward to this stage of delivering value to our customers and our teams. Onbe is well-positioned to leverage our core strengths and expand our solutions to new industries."

Tracy, along with her team, will drive durable innovation-fueled growth with a product set that modernizes consumer and workforce disbursements for Onbe's corporate clients, delivering a customer experience that's instant, convenient and simple.

