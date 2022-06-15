Sitetracker Selected by Powerhouse Communications to Manage Fiber Deployments

25% of worldwide fiber deployments run on Sitetracker software

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, announced today at the Fiber Connect conference that Powerhouse Communications (powerhousecos.com), a turnkey telecommunications contractor, has selected Sitetracker for its deployment operations management software. With Powerhouse and several other new customers activated, Sitetracker's software is now being used by more than a quarter of all fiber deployments worldwide.

Powerhouse Communications works with telcos nationwide to design and engineer their complete project construction. By using Sitetracker to help manage its construction projects, Powerhouse can streamline the communications construction process by eliminating paperwork in the field and providing real-time construction status on all of its projects.

"Sitetracker gives us accurate and reliable insight into all our fiber roll-out projects no matter where or when we need it," said Brad Powers, Co-owner of Powerhouse Communications. "This intel allows us to be extremely responsive and offer the very best in customer service. Additionally, we can make more informed business decisions and operate more efficiently, which helps us reduce costs, complete projects more quickly, and increase profits."

Sitetracker Telecom for Fiber brings products and people together to easily manage sites, segments, permitting, deployments, and ongoing maintenance all in a single platform. Companies like Powerhouse Communications can use Sitetracker to plan, build, and maintain wireline networks. Benefits include:

Efficient workflows to increase project capacity

Intelligent insights to optimize roll-outs and operations

Streamlined user experience

Hundreds of the fiber network companies around the world are already using Sitetracker. To date, more than 25% of the world's fiber deployments use the company's deployment operations management solutions, with that percentage growing as more fiber is deployed quickly to expand equitable, reliable Internet access throughout rural and underserved communities, and in developing countries.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, KPN, Segra, and Chargepoint manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker is accelerating the path to digital equity and a more sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit https://www.sitetracker.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Sitetracker