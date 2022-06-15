New Partnership Gives Harris Poll Clients Access to PRophet's AI-Driven PR Software to Inform Survey Design and Maximize Press Coverage of Research Results

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRophet, the first-ever AI-driven PR pitch platform built by and for PR professionals that predicts media interest and sentiment, today announced a partnership with leading global market research and consulting firm, The Harris Poll, that will maximize results for Harris clients and provide access to PRophet's innovative platform. Both firms sit within Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing.

PRophet is the first-ever AI-driven platform for the PR community to help predict media interest, sentiment and spread before a story is pitched. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Stagwell's (STGW) PRophet and The Harris Poll partner to bring AI to survey design and promotion.

Through this partnership, Harris Poll clients will receive access to the innovative PRophet software platform to test the "mediability" of their research before conducting survey field work, to confirm the data they seek will in fact be of interest to journalists. Upon survey completion, Harris clients can then use PRophet's machine learning and natural language processing technology to test the news angle of their poll to identify the journalists most likely to cover their story and predict how positively they'd write about the results.

"For nearly two years, PRophet's focus has remained exclusively on improving the earned media performance of PR professionals. We do this by making teams smarter and more performative, slashing countless hours that brands and agency teams spend on mindless tasks such as media list building and patchwork PR pitch guessing games," said Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO PRophet. "We are thrilled to now bring our predictive technology to support the construction and execution of the critical research completed by those same brands and agencies in conjunction with the highly acclaimed, global research leader, The Harris Poll."

Clients of The Harris Poll will receive and maintain access to the PRophet platform through completion of the marketing efforts around the poll's results. Clients will then have the option to extend their access to the platform via PRophet's monthly pay-as-you-go subscription or through an enterprise subscription available to brands and agencies.

"PRophet is a first-class PR performance platform that will help our clients optimize the design of their thought leadership surveys and improve internal media strategies that lead to even greater performance of their PR campaigns," said Erica Parker, Managing Director of the Media Communications Research Practice at The Harris Poll. "Journalist interest will always be an essential part of every thought leadership project, as it bridges the critical gap between content owner and visibility among critical stakeholders, including the public. Our partnership with PRophet will lead to even more compelling surveys for our clients while helping them perfect their media outreach."

PRophet is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of technology products that support in-house marketing transformation for modern businesses. To learn more about PRophet, please visit www.prprophet.ai or email sales@prprophet.ai to schedule a demo. Learn how Harris' Media Communications Research Practice can help you own and tell your story in our constantly evolving media landscape at theharrispoll.com/solutions/harris-custom-research. For more information on the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, reach out to hello@stagwellglobal.com.

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever A.I.-driven data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform designed by and for the PR community. The platform helps earned media professionals use data to land more media placements by analyzing past stories to predict future media interest and sentiment using natural language processing and machine learning. Founded by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken, and launched in 2020, PRophet is part the Stagwell Marketing Cloud. It's available to agencies, brands and individuals through an enterprise license or a monthly pay-as-you-go plan. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963. The Media Communications Research Practice supports the full scope of clients' data-driven communications strategy, including paid, earned, social and owned media. Whether the goal is to own and tell their own story through thought leadership research, to measure what the public thinks or knows through public opinion polling, or to influence the policy and legislative agenda by taking a public affairs lens, our consultants guide the research and analysis process, from discovering a unique space a client can own through supporting the full range of outreach activities.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 12,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact

Adam Wise

KWT Global

awise@kwtglobal.com

AJ Skiera

The Harris Poll

aj.skiera@harrispoll.com

Beth Sidhu

Stagwell

beth.sidhu@stagwellglobal.com

The Harris Poll (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.