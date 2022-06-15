Watersight Releases the AquaRing - A Complete Real-Time Sensing Device for Online Water Condition Monitoring

Water utility or beverage companies and organizations can now join the pilot program and start exploring customized use cases demonstrating the AquaRings unique advantages

NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watersight, a joint venture company of MEKOROT, Israel's national water company, and Newsight Imaging, a technology company that specializes in advanced CMOS image sensors for spectral analysis, today announced the official launch of the AquaRing, a complete real-time sensing device for online water condition monitoring for water, utility, and food & beverage industries.

With the goal of becoming a major player in mass, high-quality, online water monitoring, Watersight has engaged three initial industry leaders to collaborate on real time water quality monitoring applications.

The increasing demand for clean and safe water sources in recent years has led the water industry to search for solutions that are prohibitively expensive, large, slow, and complicated. As a result, the digital water market is showing accelerated growth, estimated to reach USD $14.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 13.9%.

The patent-pending AquaRing is based on the game-changing spectral technology developed by Newsight Imaging, powered by Machine Learning and AI, and supported by a cloud-based dashboard. The device provides an advanced Real-Time IoT monitoring solution that gives alerts based on water conditions. From source to tap, inlet to outlet, Watersight's solution is fast, smart, and scalable at an unbeatable price.

Gilad Horn, Director of Business Development at Watersight, said: "Watersight is happy to launch its pilot program for the AquaRing, we are inviting more visionary industrial and municipal leaders to join us."

Yossi Yaacoby, Vice President of Engineering at Mekorot, added: "Mekorot is proud to promote new technologies, knowing that the ability to monitor water quality in home faucets will give every household advanced capabilities. Business clients will also benefit from saving valuable time and money while constantly monitoring clean water."

Esteban Socolsky, VP Head of R&D at Netafim : "We support our clients using upstream water filtration and treatment to ensure our drip lines are always operating at their optimal levels. Cost-effective, real-time monitoring like the AquaRing will enable us to provide our customers with a cutting-edge treatment monitoring solution at a great price point."

Silvia Arici, Technical Specialist, and Barbara Barucco, Laboratory Technician at A2A : "A2A believes in innovation as a way to move forward. Innovative products such as Watersight's AquaRing give us the opportunity to improve operation activities of water quality and condition monitoring, also thanks to the fruitful collaboration of our experts with A2A Ciclo Idrico."

The features of the AquaRing make it an ideal solution for a range of applications and installations:

A Real-Time IoT learning device, powered by Machine Learning and AI. The device learns and models the desired water condition while broadcasting them to the cloud server for immediate analysis.





Continuous Condition-based-Monitoring (CbM) . Enables customers to monitor the water condition online, everywhere, and receive an immediate alert of anomalies.





Low production cost and low power consumption . Enables mass deployment.





Small size (75mm~85mm diameter), portable device . Easily integrated into current process flow.





Installed inline, floating or submerged.





Based on the NSP 1020, Newsight's spectral chip, supports between 380 to 1000 nm. Enables a huge dataset for different applications, measuring a multitude of parameters in a flowing system.

The AquaRing is now available for select customers to join the pilot program.

The pilot kit includes a set of AquaRing sensors with an installation kit and software to evaluate multiple desired use cases. Watersight will provide close support and guidance. Learn more about our pilot program

Contact: Gilad Horn, giladh@watersight.ai, +972-8-3792388

