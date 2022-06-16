KAYAK Joins Forces With Rent the Runway to Launch a Wedding Travel Hacker Guide, timed to the Biggest Wedding Season in Nearly 40 Years

With 45% of Gen Z and Millennials traveling for weddings this year, KAYAK is partnering with

Rent the Runway to help couples and guests save time and money while celebrating in style

STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of postponed celebrations, wedding season is finally here and to help couples and their guests with wedding travel plans, KAYAK , the world's leading travel search engine, is releasing its first-ever Travel Hacker Guide: Wedding Edition . With tips for booking travel, where to honeymoon, what to wear and more, the guide offers a variety of tools and hacks to make the most of travel budgets.

According to a recent survey by KAYAK and Rent the Runway, nearly half of US Gen Z (18+) and Millennials (45%) say they are planning to travel out of town to one or more weddings this year. The same survey also revealed that 40% of US adults have either declined a wedding invitation or considered declining a wedding invitation due to cost.

" Travel Hacker Guide: Wedding Edition was designed to help guests confidently plan wedding-related travel and get the best deal, highlighting KAYAK tools, like Price Predictor, Fare Freeze and Price Alerts" said Matt Clarke, VP of NA Marketing at KAYAK. "KAYAK's survey revealed that 39% of US adults think that choosing a honeymoon destination is difficult, the guide includes data-driven insights for the Most Romantic Spa Hotels, Top Trending, and Affordable Honeymoon Destinations ."

Additionally, KAYAK is partnering with Rent the Runway, the world's first and largest shared designer closet, to help brides and wedding guests alike dress for the occasion. First-time users of Rent the Runway can snag 25% off their first one-time rental by using an exclusive code for KAYAK travelers and can score style inspiration with short lists tied to each destination in the guide.

"We're all ready to be out celebrating again, but as we simultaneously contend with price hikes across the board, Rent the Runway offers an undeniably smarter, more affordable, more convenient and more fun way to get dressed," said Jennifer Hyman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rent the Runway "Whether you're traveling the world, gathering with loved ones or planning a celebration of your own this summer, we're proud to partner with KAYAK to bring the world's largest shared designer closet to even more women during this unique moment in time."

Key highlights of the guide include:

FOR THOSE TYING THE KNOT

1. Most Affordable Honeymoon Destinations : For newlyweds on a budget, consider heading to Orlando, FL, KAYAK's #1 most affordable North American honeymoon destination, where median flight prices are below $400. Other top-trending affordable destinations include Las Vegas, NV and Denver, CO. For those looking to travel abroad, Bogotá, Colombia is KAYAK's #1 most affordable international honeymoon destination.

2. Top Trending Minimoon Destinations : Check out Ocho Rios, Jamaica, KAYAK's #1 top trending Minimoon destination, which has seen a 167% increase in search share compared to 2021.

3. Romantic Spa Hotels : Kick back and relax after the big day at one of KAYAK's top 10 most romantic spa hotels in destinations like Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, St. Lucia and Cancun, Mexico.

4. Top Trending Destinations for Adult-Only Stays : Vancouver, BC tops KAYAK's list of top trending adult-only destinations, with a sizable increase in search share compared to 2021.

5. Curated styles from Rent the Runway: Check out Rent the Runway's curated looks for each of the destination lists so you can celebrate in style. You can also look to Rent The Runway's Style Director Blaire Walsh for expert fashion advice on deciding what to wear.

FOR WEDDING GUESTS

6. Money-saving tools for guests : Wedding season can get expensive - that's why KAYAK gathered money-saving tools to help celebrate with the happy couple for less.

