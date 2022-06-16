North Island Credit Union Partners with North County African American Women's Association to Award Four College Scholarships

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has provided four $2,500 college scholarships to local students in partnership with the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA). In the second year of the partnership, the North Island Credit Union 2022 Scholarships were awarded through the NCAAWA's Scholarship Program, created to assist young African American women in acquiring higher education from an academic institution.

(L-R) North Island Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Nancy Banuelos presents scholarship checks to Skye Lebreton, Hannah Campbell, Lauryn Hall, and Arianna White. (PRNewswire)

North Island Credit Union 2022 Scholarship recipients through the NCAAWA Program include:

Hannah Campbell , a 2022 graduate of Surfside Educational Academy in Oceanside, planning to attend Mira Costa College with a major in Environmental Science.





El Camino High School graduate Lauryn Hall attending Sam Houston University with a major in Forensic Science in the fall.





Mira Costa College student Skye Lebreton , who will attend San Diego State University Global Campus with a major in Global Studies.





San Marcos resident Arianna White , who is pursuing a degree in Economics at Harvard University .

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the North County African American Women's Association in providing an essential support network to empower young women in our communities," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We commend and congratulate each of these outstanding scholarship recipients and wish them the best of luck in pursuing their educational and career goals."

The North Island Credit Union Scholarships, along with all of the NCAAWA 2022 scholarships, were presented during its 2022 Salute to Scholars Celebration on June 8th at the Boys and Girls Club of Oceanside.

"I'm excited for what these scholarships can bring to the lives of these women. It will not only reduce the financial burden associated with higher education, but ultimately change the trajectory of their lives forever," said Linda Berry, President of North County African American Women's Association.

Through its annual scholarship program, North Island Credit Union has worked to support the educational goals of outstanding students within its local communities since 2005. Now in its second year, the credit union's partnership with NCAAWA extends its educational assistance to specifically support North County female students of African American descent. The credit union also provides financial literacy training for upper class high school girls in NCAAWA's Global Ambassadors Mentoring Program. This program aims to empower young girls of color with leadership development skills, increased understanding of financial literacy and global issues that impact social and career development. The first group of Global Ambassadors are working with other young high school women students in Bermuda and soon South Africa and Dominican Republic.

The NCAAWA Vision is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in North San Diego County. To date, the organization has provided over $300,000 in scholarship awards and grants to help young women further their education.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

About North County African American Women's Association

Established in 1995, the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA) is an all-inclusive non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization located in North San Diego County. Its mission is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in San Diego's North County to increase their self-sufficiency. Maintaining its charitable, educational, and recreational objectives, the organization, through its mission, has opened support to all women in San Diego's North County, celebrating ethnic and racial pride.

(PRNewsfoto/North Island Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Island Credit Union