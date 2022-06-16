RC Mowers names Ripley PR as agency of record

The Wisconsin-based robotic mower manufacturer places emphasis on PR to build brand awareness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of remote-operated robotic mowers, has partnered with Ripley PR, a global public relations agency specializing in B2B technology and manufacturing, to enhance awareness of their innovative solutions in the public works and commercial landscaping markets.

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, RC Mowers develops and manufactures robotic mowers for commercial use.

"We needed a public relations agency with deep roots in B2B technology and manufacturing to share our vision and accurately tell our story, and Ripley PR fit that bill and also had extensive experience in the landscaping industry," said Tim Kubista, vice president of sales and marketing for RC Mowers. "We interviewed other agencies, but Ripley PR's experience really stood out to us and impressed us. This partnership will be vital in helping us establish a broader industry audience."

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on B2B technology, manufacturing construction, franchising and home service public relations. The agency offers strategic communications services that help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales. Ripley PR recently earned the fifth position on Forbes' inaugural America's Best PR Firms of 2021 list.

"We are honored to be working with RC Mowers, a company that is working to solve critical issues for commercial landscapers," said Heather Ripley, CEO and founder of Ripley PR. "Their mowers' ability to expertly navigate difficult terrain while providing a safer work environment and conserving limited resources redefines what we have seen in commercial landscaping to date. With their expertise in robotics, they are a gamechanger in the industry and we're confident we can help cement RC Mowers as the leaders in this technology while spreading awareness about their brand."

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, RC Mowers manufactures remote-operated robotic mowers for mowing steep slopes, difficult terrain and other hazardous landscapes. Our mowers help companies safely, quickly and efficiently mow these areas, often leading to reduced injuries, decreased labor costs and greater profitability. All our mowers are 100% manufactured and serviced in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, B2B, manufacturing and franchising. Ripley PR was recently recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and has made Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchise for the past four years. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $508 million network of more than 1,100 communication professionals in more than 100 markets globally. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

