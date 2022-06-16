TritenIAG announces that they have been engaged by Heartwell Renewables to provide project development and management services for a renewable diesel production facility

TritenIAG announces that they have been engaged by Heartwell Renewables to provide project development and management services for a renewable diesel production facility

HOUSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, TritenIAG and Heartwell project leadership have created an integrated project management team of subject matter experts. To date, this team has collaborated on developing and planning the project, and TritenIAG has provided value engineering, process design, and air permitting support. TritenIAG will continue to provide project leadership services for the remainder of the project, including engineering and construction management, procurement, project controls, and risk management.

"We appreciate that Heartwell chose TritenIAG to support their renewable diesel project. As leaders in sustainable projects, we are well prepared to help Heartwell build this grassroots facility and propel their ongoing investment in a sustainable energy future," says Terence Easton, TritenIAG CEO.

"We are excited about this investment and the impact our companies can make," said Rob Stewart, Heartwell Renewables' board member and President of Growth Ventures for Cargill's North American protein business. "Renewable diesel is an important product that reduces carbon intensity and emissions while contributing to a circular economy. As a joint venture, we sought project experts with a proven track record; experts capable of unifying our project leadership while ensuring a safe, successful project."

The new production plant will be able to produce approximately 80 million gallons of renewable diesel, annually. Notably, the joint venture will be the only one of its kind to produce and market renewable diesel from soil to pump. The venture is a 50/50 split between the Love's Family of Companies, Cargill, and their affiliates.

About TritenIAG

TritenIAG has spent the past 75 years entrenched in business-critical projects, building valuable experience and connections we pass on to clients. From front-end design and technology evaluations to project management, procurement and construction management, TritenIAG has the specialized expertise and proven methodologies to arrive at the most strategic answers throughout a project's life cycle. TritenIAG represents the intelligent foundation on which successful projects are built. For more information, visit triteniag.com.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About the Love's Family of Companies

The Love's Family of Companies is headquartered in Oklahoma City and employs more than 30,000 people across the United States. Love's Travel Stops is the nation's leading travel stop network with more than 550 locations in 41 states. Love's also includes two Houston-based companies: Musket Corporation, which specializes in commodity supply, trading and logistics across North America, and Trillium, a leading provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions, which offers expertise in compressed natural gas, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging, renewable natural gas, solar installation and on-site electricity generation. Gemini Motor Transport is a nationwide motor carrier comprised of 850 trucks hauling fuel and refined fuel products included diesel exhaust fluid, propane, ethanol, jet, biodiesel and specialty products. Love's has over 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. To learn more, visit loves.com.

