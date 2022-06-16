Vitech Releases Summer 2022 V3locity Solution Enhancements, Featuring AI and Analytics Support

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that it has released its Summer 2022 enhancements for V3locity, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics solution. This latest release includes improvements and additions to V3locity's enterprise and digital capabilities, AI, and analytics management support.

Software for Insurance, Retirement & Investment Administration. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com (PRNewsFoto/Vitech) (PRNewswire)

"This latest release provides our clients with new capabilities for V3locity's platform, namely advanced tooling to visually compose compelling digital journeys, improved AI-driven document handling, additional security features, and improved administration capabilities for our markets," said Ali Kheirolomoom, Vitech's Chief Product Officer. "V3locity is instrumental for our customers to drive innovation and differentiate their systems with superior functionality and unparalleled execution and performance."

This release features the following enhancements:

Experience Designer Advances. Vitech's low-code/no-code digital application builder, Experience Designer, enables exceptional speed to market and rapidly delivers self-service digital apps on the V3locity platform. New capabilities added to an already rich set of business-aware widgets and configurations include:

Personalized grids . Manages end-user preferences for display and management of record lists.

Usage analytics. Enables digital usage analytics to better understand user behavior for an improved end-user experience.

Document-Related Advances. Document Recognition increases efficiency and accuracy through advanced AI and an approachable interface, while also improving user experience by prompting users if the wrong document is uploaded. DocuSign in V3locity expands Vitech's partner ecosystem. DocuSign is an industry leader in the e-signature space, and our partnership continues the trend set by our use of eForms to reduce manual processes and replace them with digital, secure experiences.

Security Advances. New capabilities for leveraging Two-factor authentication (2FA) applications and integration with ID.Me, a leading identity verification solution, and the Vitech Identity Confidence scoring framework, which enables different digital end-user experiences from read-only to full editing based on authentication method(s) and other criteria.

Group Benefits Advances. Additional product improvements to provide quick time to market and enhance out-of-the-box support for various product lines by productizing associated attributes and features. This turn-key ability helps reduce implementation time and further improves processing performance and experience.

Other new capabilities include AD&D administration and Administrative Only Billing to generate invoices based on claims activity. In addition, V3locity will now orchestrate amendments and identify claims affected by the policy change.

Retirement Advances. Employer self-service users can now generate or submit multiple work report transactions at once, and update summary and detail information on the same page. Member self-service users can now seamlessly transition into submitting their benefit application after updating their personal and dependent information and can easily save their progress.

About V3locity®

V3locity is Vitech's award-winning cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life-cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It combines modern and proven core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefits and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group