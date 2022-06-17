AP Memory Joins the UCIe Industry Consortium to Promote AP Memory's VHM(TM) and Contribute to Global Chiplet Ecosystem

HSINCHU, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leading customized memory solution provider AP Memory (TSE: 6531) announces today to officially join the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) industry consortium. As the first among Taiwan's IC design houses to join the consortium, AP Memory will actively participate in UCIe in collaboration with other members to contribute to the research and application of the UCIe 1.0 standard specification, helping to build a more robust chiplet ecosystem.

The Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) consortium is comprised of leading vendors of the semiconductor industry, including international companies such as Google Cloud, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, AMD, Qualcomm, Samsung and Taiwanese companies including TSMC and ASE. These 10 companies established the UCIe in March 2022, aiming to standardize the technology of chiplet interconnection. UCIe has already released UCIe 1.0 standard, which specifies the basic structure for the interconnect of chiplets, and which is expected to foster the standardization of the chiplet interface. As an open standard for interconnection, UCIe is expected to facilitate the establishment of the chiplet ecosystem at the packaging level, aiming to break the limit of the Moore's law.

In recent years, 5G communication, high-performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IOT) are driving the needs for new technology of the semiconductor industry. More specifically, the fast-growing applications like artificial intelligence (AI) and HPC require more advanced packaging technology. The semiconductor industry is gradually paying more attention on new technology such as heterogeneous integration and chiplet. AP Memory's VHMTM (Very High-Bandwidth Memory) has successfully gone into mass production in 2021. With the heterogeneous integration technology for 3D packaging, AP Memory's VHMTM can support chiplet-based designs. AP Memory's VHMTM offering includes customized DRAM design and the VHMLInKTM IP which provides the interface for DRAM-logic integration. By pioneering wafer-on-wafer (WoW) stacking, AP Memory is leading the industry in logic-memory integration technology.

"AP Memory has been very active in exploring new end applications and markets and enabling the ecosystem for 3D packaging. Applications such as edge computing, HPC, AI can all benefit from wide adoption of chiplet technology. As the leading company providing customized memory solutions, AP Memory plays a unique role. We have successfully realized the mass production of the Wafer-on-wafer (WoW) technology. We look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders to build a brand new chiplet ecosystem," says Chris Liu, Vice President and General Manager of AI Business Unit of AP Memory.

