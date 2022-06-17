LATAM Cargo, the top South American carrier, goes live with eBookings on WebCargo

LATAM Cargo goes live as the first South American carrier, offering real-time booking to over 3,500 forwarders on WebCargo by Freightos

HONG KONG, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past three years, air cargo has undergone a digital revolution, driving more reliable, accurate, and accessible supply chains. This is particularly important in South America, which exports approximately $1 trillion of goods annually.

Freightos Logo (PRNewswire)

Digital Air Cargo is expanding to South America with LATAM Cargo, the largest South American carrier, offering real-time pricing and booking for forwarders on WebCargo, a leading global cargo booking platform. LATAM Cargo, which offers services to over 135 destinations in more than 20 countries, is the first South American carrier to go live on WebCargo.

Real-time bookings with LATAM Cargo are already available for WebCargo customers on 27 lanes with the possibility of connecting in South America. With LATAM Cargo, carriers representing over 36% of global air cargo capacity are available for booking on WebCargo, unlocking additional customer value and improving efficiency. As Carlos Cheeseman, the owner of Airgroup Miami, a Radiant Logistics Company, said "Having LATAM on WebCargo and 7LFreight for real-time booking is an excellent addition to facilitate our moves to Latin and South America."

"The industry is shifting towards digital collaboration and as the leading carrier of South America we want to provide customers with reliable and efficient solutions and a broad set of options that allows them to choose what works best for them. As part of our digitalization roadmap we decided to partner up with WebCargo by Freightos to provide our customers access to our capacity. This collaboration is an important milestone in LATAM Cargo's digital roadmap," said Jorge Galvez, the SVP Marketing and Development LATAM Cargo at LATAM group.

"Global trade moves faster than it ever has before," said Manuel Galindo, CEO of WebCargo by Freightos. "With innovative partners like LATAM Cargo, forwarders can move at the same pace, improving efficiency across over 100,000 quarterly bookings."

Forwarders not already using WebCargo can register for free at https://www.webcargo.co/book-air-cargo-on-latam/

About LATAM group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its affiliates are the main group of airlines in Latin America with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations inside Latin America and between it and Europe, Oceania, the United States, and the Caribbean.

The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the cargo subsidiaries of LATAM Airlines. They have access to the belly of the Group's passenger aircraft and have a fleet of 14 freighters that will gradually expand until reaching between 19 and 22 freighters by 2023.

They operate within LATAM Group's network as well as on cargo-only international routes, offering modern infrastructure and a wide range of services and care options to meet our customers' needs.

www.latamcargo.com

About WebCargo, a Freightos Group Company

WebCargo ® is the most advanced digitization platform for logistics service providers. WebCargo Air is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 3,500+ forwarders. Partners using fully digital eBooking and rate distribution on WebCargo include over 30 airlines, including American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Etihad Cargo, Air France KLM, IAG Cargo, SAS, Qatar Airways, El Al, and Turkish Cargo. Freight forwarders can access dynamic capacity, pricing, and eBooking by signing up for free at webcargo.co .

WebCargo AcceleRate® is the leading platform for enterprise freight forwarders to manage rates and automate sales, spanning ocean, air and land. Customers include Hellmann, Nippon Express, DSV Panalpina, and dozens more.

WebCargo joined the Freightos Group in 2016. The Freightos Group also operates freightos.com, the world's largest digital freight platform for the trillion-dollar international shipping industry, and the Freightos Baltic Index, the only daily container index, in collaboration with the Baltic Exchange. Founded by serial entrepreneur Zvi Schreiber, Freightos is a logistics technology pioneer with a worldwide presence, and has raised over $120 million from leading venture funds, including GE Ventures, Aleph and the Singapore Exchange. In June 2022, Freightos announced that it signed a business combination agreement with Gesher I Acquisition Corp. with the intent of going public on the NASDAQ: GIAC.

Gesher Acquisition Corp. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freightos; Gesher I Acquisition Corp