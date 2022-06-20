Code Ninjas Offers Summer Camps to Beat Summer Boredom

Kids Coding Franchise Helps Kids Enjoy a Fun-Filled Season Ahead of New School Year

HOUSTON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beat the heat (and the boredom) this summer at Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing franchise where kids learn to code. Code Ninjas offers a wide variety of summer camps for kids 5-14 that integrate video games, robotics and a ton of other tools and technologies to ensure that kids have fun and continue to be inspired outside of their regular school year schedule.

"Though summer has just started, it will be time for the new school year before you know it," says Grant Smith, Code Ninjas VP of Education. "Code Ninjas provides opportunities for kids to learn how to code, but we also foster an environment for kids to be creative. A summer filled with moviemaking in Minecraft, making wearable tech, and creating adventures in game design are just a few examples of the camps offered at Code Ninjas that will give kids exciting memories they can take back to school."

Due to a spike in travel, amusement park and family vacation prices have soared, and summer activities are booking up quickly. With that in mind, summer 2022 is already bringing unexpected challenges to parents trying to fill up their schedule. Code Ninjas has parents covered with a wide assortment of camp curriculum over the summer months that offers parents an option for kids to have fun with fellow campers, learn new skills and beat summer boredom.

Each Code Ninjas center – or Dojo – fosters a safe space for kids to socialize and collaborate in new ways. Code Ninjas camps offer more than just STEM learning; kids get an opportunity to become active users of technology. Campers are given the tools to think critically, create new things and problem solve using the coolest tools and tech.

Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis™ and fellow Ninjas as they advance from white to black belt, on the nine-belt program that makes up Code Ninjas CREATE. Younger kids can take part in Code Ninjas JR, and all ages are able to take part in summer camps instilling the problem solving and critical thinking skills into the innovators of tomorrow.

ABOUT CODE NINJAS :

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise. In hundreds of Code Ninjas centers, kids ages 7-14 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, and problem solving. Code Ninjas offers a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The courses are self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis (teachers) and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and "Belt-Up" celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish their own app, available to the public on an app store.

