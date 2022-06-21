Atria Wealth Solutions Adds Two Powerhouse Recruiters

25-Year Recruiting Veterans Reunite with New Head of Recruiting

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. ("Atria"), a wealth management solutions holding company, today announced that recruiting veterans Sam and Scott Briganti have joined the company's newly expanded recruitment team.

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, the Brigantis will report to and work closely with recently-hired Head of Recruiting Gary Bender in advancing the recruiting strategy of the firm's independent financial professional channel. The Brigantis previously served under Bender's leadership for more than seven years at Securities America.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome Sam and Scott into the Atria family," said Kevin Beard, Chief Growth Officer and Founding Partner. "Their two decades of recruiting expertise and robust professional networks will be transformational as we continue shaping our best-in-class recruitment program."

Sam most recently served as Vice President of Business Development for the Carson Group, where he was responsible for recruitment and general business development throughout the Great Lakes area. Before joining the Carson Group, Sam held several senior leadership recruitment and development roles with Securities America for over 25 years.

"The key to my success over the past 25 years is pretty simple. I've worked hard to align my prospects with the best broker-dealer home for their practice. Today, I'm thrilled and excited to join the best firm in the business," said Sam.

Scott joins Atria from the Carson Group, where he also served as Vice President of Business Development. His focus was on building a newly developed regional footprint for the firm. In the 23 years prior, he served in a range of leadership and executive positions with Securities America.

"Working under Gary's leadership again will be energizing. We've achieved incredible results together in the past, and we are so excited to do it again here," said Scott. "A value proposition like Atria's, and that of its broker-dealers, is a recruiter's dream."

Bender concluded, "I'm thrilled to welcome Sam and Scott to our incredible team. Not only are they my long-time colleagues, but they are also phenomenal recruiters. There is no question that they are the right individuals to help us amplify the Atria story and that of its broker-dealers throughout the marketplace."

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), headquartered in New York City, is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries, located throughout the U.S., empower financial institutions and independent financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria has six broker-dealer subsidiaries: Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., Western International Securities, Inc., SCF Securities, Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P., and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC. Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,500 financial professionals and over $100 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit atriawealth.com.

