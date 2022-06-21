Camino Financial Announces Appointment of Its First Vice President of People & Talent

Camino Financial Announces Appointment of Its First Vice President of People & Talent

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camino Financial , the first AI-powered community lending platform that expands access to credit for underserved entrepreneurs in the U.S., announced the appointment of Dana Rainford as Vice President of People and Talent. Rainford will oversee Camino's efforts to attract, retain, and develop an innovative team as the company nears its goal of lending US $1 billion by the end of 2023.

Camino Financial (PRNewsfoto/Camino Financial, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Since day one, Camino's focus on reaching the overlooked has played into both its lending practices and its hiring ones.

"Since day one, Camino's focus on reaching the overlooked has played into both its lending practices and its hiring ones." said Kenneth Salas, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer. "Dana's mastery of people and culture development will contribute to our investment in our employees and our spirit of innovation.

Rainford joins Camino Financial with over 15 years of recruiting and employee management in global organizations. Prior to Camino Financial, Rainford held several senior positions at financial companies, including Westwood Financial and Citibank. Rainford earned her Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management from Columbia College.

"I am excited to lead the talent initiatives that will support and accelerate Camino Financial's strategic growth goals," said Rainford. "As Camino expands its efforts, the company's core values of entrepreneurship and innovation will continue to lead the growth of our HR department. "

For more information, please visit: https://www.caminofinancial.com

About Camino Financial

Camino Financial is an AI-powered community lending platform that offers affordable credit and wealth building solutions to overlooked entrepreneurs. The company builds proprietary credit assessment and data aggregation AI to identify, price and provide affordable loans tailored to credit-invisible, cash-heavy businesses. Camino Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with supporting offices in Mexico City, Mexico and Bogota, Colombia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Camino Financial, Inc.