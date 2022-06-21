COX ENTERPRISES RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE 50 MOST COMMUNITY-MINDED COMPANIES IN THE UNITED STATES

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, announced The Civic 50 honorees of 2022 and a report featuring key trends, benchmarking data and insights from the honorees. Cox Enterprises has been named a 2022 honoree of The Civic 50.

For 10 years, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

"We are so grateful to receive this honor from an organization as impactful as Points of Light," said Maury Wolfe, vice president, corporate responsibility and social impact, Cox Enterprises. "Since our founding, we have been committed to making a positive impact in our communities. Our purpose-driven culture emphasizes the importance of volunteering and philanthropy, and looking ahead, we are working to leave the world in better shape for the next generation through our goal to impact 34 million lives by 2034."

Cox Enterprises has a long history of civic engagement on issues like skills development and sustainability. The company's efforts focus on education and awareness, funding advocacy organizations and supporting community organizers and coalitions.

Nearly 12,000 employees participated in volunteerism and company-led efforts that support employee interests and social issues, or nearly 28% of all employees. These employees volunteered a total of approximately 20,000 hours at company-sponsored events.

The company made more than $42 million in cash grants and contributions to worthy causes. This included a two-year, $500,000 partnership with Girls Inc. to become a national sponsor of their STEM and College and Career Readiness pillar. In addition, Cox Communications' strategic community program, Connect2Compete, provides low-cost, high-speed internet service to families with K-12 students who receive free or reduced-cost school lunches.

"Corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical for strengthening communities," said Natalye Paquin, president & CEO of Points of Light. "Our most recent global research shows 86 percent of people say they expect companies to take action on a social issue. Companies like Cox Enterprises are leading the way and setting an example of how you can leverage your employee talent, business models and assets to create deep impact that drives transformational change."

True Impact administers The Civic 50 survey, which consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

To view the full report and see the full list of The Civic 50 2022 honorees, visit www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50 .

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

