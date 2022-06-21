Major News: KPMG Women's PGA Championship to Double Its Purse in 2022

99 of the top 100 players on the LPGA Tour's Official Money List will contend for $9M purse as the PGA of America and KPMG elevate their support of the world's premier players

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA of America, KPMG and the LPGA Tour today announced that the purse for the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be doubled to $9 million. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which annually features one of the strongest fields in women's golf, will be contested June 23-26 at Congressional Country Club's newly restored Blue Course.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship has built on the history and tradition of the LPGA Championship, which began in 1955 and is the second-oldest major in women's golf.

This year's $9 million purse is double the $4.5 million total awarded last year and represents a 300% surge since 2014 ($2.25M), the year before the PGA of America and KPMG began their collaboration. The winner's share of the purse also will be doubled to $1.35 million.

"When the PGA of America partnered with KPMG and the LPGA Tour in 2015, we promised to elevate this event by increasing the purse, conducting it at venues with a history of hosting men's major championships such as Congressional Country Club, and delivering broadcast network coverage with NBC Sports," said Jim Richerson, President of the PGA of America. "As part of our shared commitment to support and showcase women's golf, we have delivered on those promises."

"Through the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, we are accelerating the advancement, development and empowerment of women both on and off the golf course," said Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO. "The significantly increased purse size – along with top courses in major markets, network TV coverage, and advanced data and analytics capabilities provided via KPMG Performance Insights – are tangible examples of our commitment to elevate the world-class athletes on the LPGA Tour."

The Championship's impressive trajectory is reflected in the quality of its venues. Since 2014, the Championship has been staged at historically significant (men's) Major venues such as Atlanta Athletic Club (2021), Aronimink Golf Club (2020), Hazeltine National Golf Club (2019), Kemper Lakes Golf Club (2018), Olympia Fields Country Club (2017), Sahalee Country Club (2016) and Westchester Country Club (2015).

In coming years, the finest women golfers of the LPGA Tour will showcase their talents at Baltusrol Golf Club (2023) and PGA Frisco (2025, '31), the new home of the PGA of America. Congressional will host its second KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2027.

"Doubling the purse from $4.5 million to $9 million is another example of KPMG and the PGA of America's dogged commitment to the LPGA and our athletes. We could not be more grateful for their steadfast leadership in growing the women's game and providing our athletes and future athletes with opportunities commensurate with their world-class talent," said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Commissioner. "This is a very big day for the LPGA, for women's golf and for women's sports and we look forward to working with KPMG and the PGA of America to continue to use our platform to empower young women and inspire positive change in the world."

The field for the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship includes 99 of the top 100 players on the LPGA's Official Money List, along with nine PGA/LPGA Club Professionals, who will measure their exceptional talents on a historic Major Championship stage.

A collaboration between KPMG, PGA of America and LPGA, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship combines an annual world-class, major golf championship with the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit and KPMG Future Leaders Program – all focused on the advancement and empowerment of women on and off the golf course.

