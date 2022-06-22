Accedian Skylight Performance Monitoring and Analytics Solution Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Skylight's real time performance assurance simplifies complicated cloud migrations, empowering users to quickly identify and correct service-impacting issues

MONTREAL, Canada, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that Accedian Skylight is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed and integrated with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Virtual Testing Access Point (VTAP). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

As one of the first integrated partners with VTAP's full visibility solution, Skylight enables enterprises, service providers, and developers to contextualize time series data for real-time performance reporting and analysis.

The Skylight performance analytics platform, combined with OCI VTAP-supplied capture data, enhances cloud performance management and complete ecosystem visibility through full packet capture or traffic mirroring. OCI's VTAP functionality will now help facilitate advanced security threat monitoring, forensic analysis, compliance, and troubleshooting.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services, including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

"We are excited to offer Accedian's Skylight amongst the first integrated solutions for OCI's VTAP through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. OCI users can now recognize a greater level of service assurance with Skylight's enrichment of VTAP's full packet capture data for improved visibility, insights and action," said Kevin Baranowski, Senior Director, Global Enterprise MSP & MSSP Channel Sales, Accedian. "Accedian's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily take advantage of the benefits of Skylight. We look forward to our customers being able to leverage the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in combination with Accedian Skylight to help them achieve their technology goals."

Accedian Skylight is a virtualized performance assurance platform, delivering end-to-end network, application and service performance visibility-right from the user edge to the core network and cloud. Skylight proactively ensures networks and cloud applications meet increasingly stringent performance requirements, optimize network capacity and meet demanding customer expectations for quality of experience. Skylight leverages its high-quality performance data, analytics and machine learning to identify, predict and prevent customer-impacting issues.

CONTACT:

Accedian Press Contact

Shannon Van Every, Force4 Technology Communications

P: +1 (415) 572-4890

E: shannon@force4.co

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18007/3583826/b59fc3ec7c965114.pdf Accedian Oracle Marketplace Press Release final06222022

View original content:

SOURCE Accedian