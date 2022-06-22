ALEXANDRA GRANT AND KEANU REEVES PARTNER WITH NFT PROJECT, FLUF WORLD TO LAUNCH THE FUTUREVERSE FOUNDATION

The Futureverse Foundation invests in underrepresented artists, creatives, and communities in order to build more diverse, equitable, and inclusive spaces—in both the metaverse and real world.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-Fungible Labs, a New Zealand-based NFT and blockchain-based technology company and home to FLUF World, a collection of metaverse-ready unique 3D avatars, land, music and games, today announced a meaningful new chapter for their community and creatives globally, the launch of The Futureverse Foundation, a charitable foundation with advisors artist Alexandra Grant and actor Keanu Reeves.

Through their shared value of advancing socio-economic equity and support of artists globally, The Futureverse Foundation is designed to support underrepresented artists and exhibit their work on digital and physical platforms. The Futureverse Foundation will make grants to support diverse and underrepresented artists and nurture their unique artistry on global platforms. The Futureverse Foundation also seeks to help keep the metaverse widely accessible, healthy, and evolving.

In anticipation of the launch of the Futureverse Foundation, Non-Fungible Labs has provided a donation to Nana Oforiatta Ayim, to support her work curating the Ghanaian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2022. Oforiatta Ayim was given 100,000 euros in support of her curatorial concept based on a mobile museum, showcasing the work of Na Chainkua Reindorf, Afroscope and Diego Araúja, in an exhibition designed by architect DK Osseo Asare.

Grantees will be selected via a nomination process, with consideration going to underrepresented artists and creatives. The cooperative mission will also be looking to the FLUF World community to bring causes and organizations for consideration that they're passionate about.

The Futureverse Foundation is set up to give back to the arts community indefinitely, cementing its founders' commitment to creating a better world for artists. Non-Fungible Labs' commitment with The Futureverse Foundation has made the capability for global impact even stronger. For example, since the inception of Non-Fungible Labs' FLUF World in 2021, over two million dollars has been raised for causes such as homelessness and support for Ukraine.

"Funding for the arts is a challenge for every artist and arts non-profit. Dreaming up a new model for arts philanthropy with the Non-Fungible Labs team that can have a lasting impact in both the digital and real realms has been one of the most exciting projects I've worked on, that has already had real impact," says Alexandra Grant. "Our creative future is going to be lived between the real and the digital, and it's our responsibility to include more people in that creative space."

"I am honored to be joining Non-Fungible Labs' efforts in cooperation with Alexandra Grant for the extraordinary program and opportunity of the Futureverse Foundation, in support of artists and creators globally," says Keanu Reeves.

"We feel that AI artists giving back to artists in the physical world is the embodiment of what the metaverse is and where it's going," says Brooke Howard-Smith, co-founder of FLUF World. "It's important to us that we do our charitable part and use our influence to inspire the collective to be generous and kind. Partnering with a renowned philanthropist like Alexandra Grant is the first of many incredible initiatives we hope to embark on to create a better future for artists everywhere."

ABOUT FLUF WORLD

FLUF World's digital ecosystem, built on the Ethereum blockchain, is beloved by a growing community of collectors and creators. With a mission to create the most open, inclusive creative & sustainable community possible, FLUF World fosters connections with artists, collaborators and FLUF Owners – FLUFs are their genesis collection of 10,000 metaverse ready avatars. Recognized for its rapid growth and innovation, owners also have full derivative rights to their FLUF assets, unlocking a world of creativity, expression and monetization. WIth FLUFs being dynamic NFTs, customisable in the underground, Nonfungible labs has turned NFTs into content distribution channels.

Visit FLUF World at: https://fluf.world/

ABOUT NON FUNGIBLE LABS

Non-Fungible Labs is a Web3 dream factory based in Auckland, New Zealand. With an existing ecosystem of successful projects, including FLUF World , Non-fungible Labs are working closely with a range of partners to co-create fun and immersive decentralized content on their mission to empower everyday creatives in the development of an open metaverse.

ABOUT ALEXANDRA GRANT

Having spent significant portions of her childhood and adolescence living in Mexico, France, and Spain, some of the basic questions that fuel her practice are: How do the languages we speak and the images we see form how we think and exchange ideas? How can artists and writers work to create and influence culture in an increasingly technology-driven world?

Grant is a Los Angeles–based visual artist who examines language and written texts through painting, drawing, sculpture, video, and other media. Her work has been exhibited at the Contemporary Museum, Baltimore, MD; Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA), the Pasadena Museum of California Art, among others, and in a solo exhibition at the Orange County Museum of Art, Telepathy Is One Step Further Than Empathy, curated by Cassandra Coblentz. Awards include the COLA Individual Artist Fellowship and The Pollock-Krasner Foundation. Alexandra is the creator of the grantLOVE project, which has donated artwork to raise funds for arts-based non-profits, including Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA); Project Angel Food; Art of Elysium; 18th Street Arts Center, and LAXART. In 2017, Grant co-founded with Reeves, X Artists' Books, a publishing house for artist-centered books.

ABOUT KEANU REEVES

Keanu Reeves is an iconic actor, producer, writer and director who has entertained audiences worldwide for more than three decades. Reeves has developed an eclectic film roster that includes blockbuster franchises such as The Matrix and John Wick, has starred in indie films like My Own Private Idaho and made his directorial debut in 2013 with Man of Tai Chi. Reeves is also the co-founder of ARCH Motorcycle and creator of BRZRKR, his first comic book and graphic novel series that launched in March 2021.

