ANDERSEN CORPORATION BREAKS GROUND ON SECOND PHASE OF RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN MANUFACTURING CAMPUS EXPANSION IN COTTAGE GROVE

Andersen Corporation expands again to support rapid growth

BAYPORT, Minn., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, America's premier window and door manufacturer, broke ground yesterday for a second expansion of its Renewal by Andersen manufacturing campus in Cottage Grove, Minn.

This expansion will double the size of the company's Value-Add Center, a 360,000-square-foot facility built in 2020 to support growing demand for Renewal by Andersen products. It accommodates manufacturing, warehouses, and office space.

Now, the company plans to add another 332 thousand square feet to the facility, introducing another 65 dock doors, 250 trailer parking stalls for a future employee parking lot, and additional office space of at least 13,000 square feet. Once this second phase of the building is complete, 300 workers will support the entire Value-Add Center.

"We are proud to be America's #1 brand for window replacement*," said Andersen Chief Operating Officer Chris Galvin. "We're pleased to continue to invest in our Renewal by Andersen headquarters operations here in Minnesota, building additional capacity for our growing business, increasing employment opportunities, and supporting the community."

When the expansion is complete, the Renewal by Andersen campus in Cottage Grove, which includes the Value-Add Center and the existing Renewal by Andersen facility adjacent to it at 9900 Jamaica Avenue S. in Cottage Grove, will total just over one million square feet.

The additional space means more storage for supplies and new shipping bays, allowing Renewal by Andersen to get product to retailers and homeowners faster.

"We are building for the future, and we will continue to lead the industry in growth," said Renewal by Andersen President Troy Barrow. "The combination of a phenomenal homeowner experience and the best-in-class products produced by our manufacturing teams are driving this huge growth in demand and thus, this second expansion."

In recent years, Andersen has achieved unprecedented growth driven in part by its products made with proprietary Fibrex® engineered composite, including its Renewal by Andersen® windows. This expansion is part of the company's strategy to make significant investments to meet current and future demand for its Fibrex material-based products.

ABOUT RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN

As the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, Renewal by Andersen's Signature Service is committed to giving you the best customer experience possible, through the perfect combination of the best people in the industry, a superior process, and an exclusive product through one of the largest nationwide networks of window replacement specialists. For a complimentary in-home consultation, or to view more information about Renewal by Andersen visit www.renewalbyandersen.com .

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 12,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

*2022 Andersen Brand Surveys of U.S. realtors, contractors, builders & homeowners

"ENERGY STAR" is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"Andersen" and all other marks where denoted are trademarks of Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

