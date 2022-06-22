CERTARUS SUPPORTS WORLD'S LARGEST HYDROGEN-POWERED ADVANCED CLASS GAS TURBINE GENERATION TEST WITH MITSUBISHI POWER AT GEORGIA POWER'S PLANT MCDONOUGH-ATKINSON

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has safely delivered hydrogen for the world's largest hydrogen-powered generation test. Certarus was selected by Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. ("Mitsubishi Power") and Georgia Power to deliver and control hydrogen pressure to fuel a large-scale, advanced combined cycle gas turbine at Plant McDonough-Atkinson in Smyrna, Georgia.

The test marks the highest published hydrogen blend flow rate for a natural gas-fired advanced class gas turbine to-date and was conducted as part of Georgia Power's commitment to build the energy grid of the future and reduce carbon emissions across its power generation fleet. Certarus' mobile energy distribution platform provided over 4,000 kilograms of hydrogen for a 20% hydrogen, 80% natural gas fuel blend to support testing and monitoring for one of six gas turbines at the site over four days.

During the test, the hydrogen fuel blend successfully generated efficient power to support full turbine capacity and produced fewer carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide emissions compared to pure natural gas.

"Hydrogen has the potential to help industrial operators and utility providers improve operational efficiency, significantly reduce carbon emissions, and achieve their net-zero goals," said Richard Cheng, Certarus' Vice President, Hydrogen. "Our on-road energy distribution platform is perfectly suited to safely transport hydrogen fuel across North America to support the acceleration of hydrogen adoption across industrial sectors."

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) supported the development of the project and had researchers on-site during testing to observe and collect data for a detailed report that is expected to be published this summer.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American leader in providing on-road low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen platform. Certarus safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of mobile storage units in North America, Certarus is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for low and zero emission energy distribution. For more information, visit www.certarus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Certarus provided on-site hydrogen delivery to support the gas turbine fuel blending test at Georgia Power’s Plant McDonough-Atkinson facility. (CNW Group/Certarus Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Certarus’ mobile storage units provide a critical link in growing the hydrogen supply chain by safely delivering compressed hydrogen gas and liquid hydrogen directly to customer sites. (CNW Group/Certarus Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or Certarus' future performance. All Statements contained in this news release other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by the use of statements that include words or phrases such as, "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely" "may", "project", "predict", "propose", "potential", "might", "plan", "seek", "should", "targeting", "will", and similar expressions or the negative forms thereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Certarus believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon by readers, as actual results may vary materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified, in their entirety, by this cautionary statement. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the potential of hydrogen to help industrial operators and utility providers improve operational efficiency, cut carbon emissions and achieve net zero goals and carbon reduction; the ability of the Corporation to safely transport hydrogen fuel across North America to support research and development projects; the Corporation's, and hydrogen blending demonstrations', effect on the rate of adoption of hydrogen across industrial sectors; and the expected publication timing of a detailed report on the hydrogen blending test.

Some of the risks which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic and market conditions, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified service providers, personnel or management, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, the ability to obtain required consents, permits or approvals and the risk that results of past and current hydrogen testing are not accurate indications of the long-term or overall benefits of hydrogen compared to its alternatives.

With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, management has made assumptions regarding, among other things: its ability to continue to safely transport hydrogen; counter party risk; there will be no material change to the regulatory environment in which Certarus operates; that the results of past and current hydrogen testing are accurate indications of the long-term and overall benefits of hydrogen compared to its alternatives; and the continued adoption of hydrogen across industrial sectors.

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive therefrom.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof. Certarus disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additionally, Certarus undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Certarus Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Certarus Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Certarus Ltd.