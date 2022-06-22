Thrive, Welcome, and Loom CEOs Speaking at Upcoming Event: "Transforming How We Work: New rituals, tech and practices to create a more human workplace in a hybrid world"

NEW YORK , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, Welcome, and Loom today announced an upcoming event called, "Transforming How We Work: New rituals, tech and practices to create a more human workplace in a hybrid world." CEOs for all three companies will come together to speak about how to build social capital, nurture connection, and drive collaboration among a newly distributed workforce. The virtual event is open to the public.

What: Transforming How We Work: New rituals, tech and practices to create a more human workplace in a hybrid world – a virtual event for forward-thinking leaders of hybrid teams and employees of distributed companies.

When: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 2:00pm - 3:00pm PDT

Where: Register here

Who: Speakers include:

Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO, Thrive

Arianna Huffington is the Founder and CEO of Thrive, the Founder of The Huffington Post, and the author of 15 books, including Thrive and The Sleep Revolution. In 2016, she launched Thrive, a leading behavior change technology company with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success.

She has been named to Time Magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential people and the Forbes Most Powerful Women list. Originally from Greece, she moved to England when she was 16 and graduated from Cambridge University with an M.A. in economics. At 21, she became president of the famed debating society, the Cambridge Union.

Roberto Ortiz, Co-Founder & CEO, Welcome

Roberto Ortiz, Co-Founder and CEO at Welcome, is on a mission to help companies reimagine how they gather, engage, and inspire their employees. Prior to Welcome, Roberto led product design at Google, Yahoo, and Lockheed Martin.

Having roots in Puerto Rico, being raised in Philadelphia, and running up the Silicon Valley ladder, he's developed a conviction to drive the conversation on changing how we work. He believes that remote work is the biggest catalyst to empowering belonging. Roberto currently lives in Puerto Rico with his growing family.

Joe Thomas, Co-Founder & CEO, Loom

Joe Thomas leads Loom as Co-Founder and CEO in its mission to empower everyone at work to communicate effectively, wherever they are. Prior to Loom, Thomas co-founded the Redesign Agency and served as Director of Product at MyLife.com. He lives in Atlanta with his family.

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington in 2016 with the mission to end the stress and burnout epidemic. Thrive helps individuals and organizations improve well-being, performance and mental resilience with its AI-powered behavior change technology platform. Thrive's Microsteps – small, science-backed steps to improve health and productivity – have been adopted by employees at more than 125 organizations in over 140 countries, rom frontline and call center workers to executives at multinational companies. Thrive Global is headquartered in New York City and has offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Athens, Bucharest and Melbourne. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com .

About Welcome

Welcome is a Webby Award-winning video platform for synchronous gatherings that engages and inspires employees. Companies use Welcome to elevate every touch point across the employee lifecycle such as company townhalls, new hire orientations, QBRs, team-building activities, hackathons, and more. Founded in 2020, Welcome is a fully-remote company backed by world-class investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital, Y Combinator, and Webb Investment Network. For more information, visit www.experiencewelcome.com .

About Loom

Loom is the video communication platform for async work that helps companies communicate better at scale. Loom makes it easy to record quick videos of your screen and camera and instantly share them with a link. More than 14M users across more than 200K companies around the world trust Loom to share feedback, updates, intros, training, and more – every day. Founded in late 2015, Loom has raised $203M from world-class investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, Iconic, and Coatue. To learn more please visit www.loom.com .

