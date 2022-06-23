Avantor® to Collaborate with GeminiBio to Bring Custom Hydrated Solutions and Cell Culture Media to Biopharma Customers

Collaboration will support growth of emerging modalities by offering custom cGMP solutions to enhance process efficiency and accelerate speed-to-market

RADNOR, Pa., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries has entered into an agreement with GeminiBio to deliver custom hydrated solutions and cell culture media to the biopharma industry.

Custom hydrated solutions and cell culture media are critical components of the bioproduction workflow, especially for emerging modalities such as gene therapy. This collaboration will complement Avantor's proven ability to serve manufacturing platforms with GeminiBio's small-to-medium scale offering, enabling customers to utilize custom cGMP products through the full development lifecycle – including early-stage research, scale-up and commercialization.

This new capability along with Avantor's recent acquisitions and site investments, support a growing portfolio of proprietary offerings, demonstrating Avantor's commitment to supporting customer workflows in both upstream and downstream processing for the biopharma industry.

"With the imperative to meet patient needs quickly, our customers require custom solutions to accelerate their bioproduction goals," said Dr. Ger Brophy, Executive Vice President, Biopharma Production for Avantor. "Customized media is critical in optimizing cell line productivity, and hydrated solutions offer efficiency to biomanufacturers as they optimize their downstream processes. Our collaboration with GeminiBio will drive increases in product yields, helping bring efficiency and speed to our customers as they scale. Together, we can drive science forward to bring therapies to the patients who need them most."

Brian Parker, CEO of GeminiBio stated, "Enabling customers to optimize their upstream and downstream liquid manufacturing workflows by offering custom solutions, built around a strong quality foundation, has been an essential part of GeminiBio's success. Collaborating with Avantor, who shares our focus on quality, will allow us to expand our ability to address customer needs for both small and large volume process liquids."

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

Business Media Contact

Hannah Mooney Mack

Director, Biopharma Communications

Avantor

M: 239-216-0209

Hannah.Mooney@avantorsciences.com

Global Media Contact

Petro Kacur

Director, PR and External Communications

Avantor

M: 404-408-0663

Petro.Kacur@avantorsciences.com

View original content:

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News