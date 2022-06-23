Roadrunner Grows Metro-to-Metro LTL Service Network - Adds Five New Direct Lanes and Improves Transit Times in 66 Lanes

New Direct Service for Phoenix to Chicago, Detroit to Dallas, Indianapolis to Atlanta,

St. Louis to Dallas, and Cincinnati to Atlanta

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, a service-first less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier specializing in long-haul nationwide metro-to-metro shipping, announces five additional direct lanes to its service network and improved transit times by at least one day in 66 of its major lanes. This follows other network improvements made earlier this year.

Roadrunner's continuous investments in technology, training and service center improvements are resulting in faster delivery times and more direct lanes for its customers. As the company reengineered its lanes, it increased its volume capacities, added more direct routing and all but eliminated rail usage. Among others, lanes heading Eastbound from Phoenix, Westbound from St. Louis and Detroit and Southbound from Cincinnati and Indianapolis are all seeing notable improvements in transit times.

"This improvement arrives just in time for summer to benefit our many customers," said Roadrunner President Frank Hurst. "We are proud to announce these changes. Service is our #1 priority. We've spent the last two years overhauling our network to make sure we only operate in lanes where we can provide service and quality. As a result, we've seen our on-time service percentage increase dramatically across the network. This is the second time this year we've sped up our network and reduced transit times, and we're not stopping here."

"Moving transit times up in these 66 lanes is just the beginning. Our analytics team proved that we run faster than our stated transit times in more than 650 lanes, almost 20% of our 3,700 lanes," said Philip Thalheim, Director of Linehaul Analytics at Roadrunner. "Following previous operational improvements, which included the installation of dimensionalizers in all our facilities, dock automation, network restructuring and static load plan implementation, our data confirmed that our freight delivers early in these lanes due to earlier pickups and improved daily capacity."

"The team at Roadrunner has improved its training, its people and its service," said Chris Jamroz, Roadrunner Executive Chairman of the Board. "We've made significant investments in our technology to provide 100% end-to-end network visibility, improve site-level performance and optimize data, allowing us to provide better service at a better value. In addition to returning to our roots as an LTL carrier and offering quality service at a competitive value, Roadrunner has created a driver-centric culture that focuses on the financial success and personal well-being of our drivers."

