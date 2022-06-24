Patients With Recalled Exactech Devices May Be Encouraged to Settle Before Contacting Lawyer

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin encourages patients to speak to an attorney before agreeing to anything from Exactech or its settlement company.

DURHAM, N.C., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is encouraging those affected by the recall of certain Exactech replacement joints to consider their legal options. Patients may have already been contacted by Exactech or its representatives but should be cautious.

Exactech has hired a settlement company to help, but patients should know that the company does not represent patients or their best interests. It is highly recommended to speak to a defective products lawyer to determine your options.

Exactech Recall: Why It Happened and Consequences for Patients

Exactech recently recalled nearly 150,000 of its OPTETRAK®, OPTETRAK Logic®, TRULIANT®, and VANTAGE® implants for knees and ankles due to a packaging defect that may have allowed the delicate polyethylene liners to oxidize, potentially leading to premature wear, degradation, and failure.

The company's recall is considered a Class II recall by the FDA, meaning the devices' failures may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." However, the consequences for patients can be quite serious.

Failing devices can cause many medical problems, and revision surgery could be risky, involve serious expense, and require lengthy recovery and rehabilitation times. Patients should be aware of the real possible costs of the recall and consequences to them before agreeing to anything.

Multiple Exactech Lawsuits May Be on the Horizon – Act Now

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is prepared to assist patients affected by this recall. If you or anyone you know has a recalled Exactech device, you are encouraged to seek counsel from an experienced product liability attorney. Contact the firm for a free case evaluation at farrin.com/contact or call 1-866-900-7078.

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin consults with a national network of attorneys on defective products cases in an attempt to provide the best representation for clients. Depending on the details of the case, the firm will likely refer the matter to another law firm with which they associate. They will only do this if they believe it is in the client's interests and if the client agrees.

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina, and has helped more than 55,000 injured people since 1997. Many of the firm's more than 60 accomplished attorneys have won awards and are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

280 S. Mangum Street, Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC.

