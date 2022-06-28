Auction House Sells Property Six Weeks Prior to Auction!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed-Hardeman University contracted leading luxury real estate auction marketing firm J.P. King to auction the iconic Renaissance Center in Dickson, Tennessee. The 100,000+/- sq. ft. facility was home to students currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

J. P. King (PRNewswire)

J. P. King listed and closed the property in less than 90 days.

Freed-Hardeman University President David R. Shannon states, "We had listed our property with a national commercial broker for a year without a reasonable offer. After signing with J. P. King Auction Company, we had a pre-auction offer that exceeded our expectations in only 6 weeks. Their integrity and competence were evident from day one, and their success became our success. We are thankful to have partnered with J.P. King and highly recommend them."

"Our intentions are always to go to auction with our properties, but in today's hot real estate market we see our marketing bring in pre-auction offers, and in this case, FHU accepted an offer prior to auction" said Craig King, President/CEO of J. P. King Auction Company. "Our extensive marketing techniques have been proven time after time to move property fast and efficiently. We diligently strive to seek the right buyers for the properties we sell and in this case, we found the right buyer for the Renaissance Center."

David Rives Ministries – a Christian non-profit focusing on media outreach – has announced the acquisition of The Renaissance Center in Dickson, TN.

"It has been a pleasure working with J.P. King and Associates through the acquisition of The Renaissance Center in Dickson, TN and when we learned about the availability of the property through J. P. King's marketing, we took immediate action. From the moment of my first call to the initial walk-through of the property, they were not only knowledgeable, but prompt and courteous. Whether communicating via email, in person, or on the phone, responses were rapid and professional." Said purchaser, David Rives, with David Rives Ministries

J.P. King, headquartered in Gadsden, Ala., has specialized in selling exclusive and unique properties on a national level for over 100 years. They are the nation's leading real estate auctioneer of high value assets including, private estates, ranches, commercial property, land tracts, and more! Individuals seeking additional information on how J. P. King can benefit you please contact (800) 558-5464 or visit www.jpking.com.

The Renaissance Center (PRNewswire)

