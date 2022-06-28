Autocrypt Joins MobilityXlab, Mobility Technology Collaboration Hub to Accelerate Innovative Global Expansion

MUNICH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobility and V2X security provider Autocrypt has been selected as one of MobilityXlab's newest startups to co-create mobility solutions with industry accelerators and enable projects between partner companies. Led by industry giants CEVT, Ericsson, Polestar, Veoneer, Volvo Cars, Volvo Group, and Zenseact, MobilityXlab facilitates partnerships between startups in the industry and aims to bring future mobility closer together. Autocrypt will participate in MobilityXlab for at least six months to co-create solutions for the rapidly changing mobility landscape.

As one of the few mobility security providers in MobilityXlab, the company looks forward to integrating PKI in real-world use cases, turning proof-of-concept into reality when it comes to secure vehicular environments. Autocrypt's tri-standard compliant Secure Credential Management System for V2X ensures vulnerability-free environments, preventing unwanted interference in connected and autonomous driving.

"We are elated to be invited and chosen as one of eleven startups amongst 108 applicants this year. We expect this collaboration to expedite strategic partnerships here in Europe, giving us an avenue to directly collaborate and discuss how to enhance emerging technologies across mobility and connectivity tech sectors," said Daniel ES Kim, CEO of Autocrypt Technologies GmbH. "Autocrypt also plans to drive forward cybersecurity testing and engineering technology development to seize the initiative in Europe and worldwide."

Along with its secure V2X solutions, Autocrypt's latest suite of secure EV-related offerings, EVIQ, focuses on secure V2G communications. The offerings suite aims to provide seamless charging experiences to all users, including Plug&Charge with an ISO-15118 compliant communication interface, and a customized Charging Station Management System. The company unveiled EVIQ at the 35th Electric Vehicle Symposium, EVS35, where it also presented its security testing framework on charging environments.

About Autocrypt

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for C-ITS (Cooperative Intelligent Transport System) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, integrated approach. Through secure solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and fleet management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road. For more information, contact global@autocrypt.io .

About MobilityXlab

MobilityXlab is a collaboration hub founded in 2017 by global companies to create and develop new innovations within future mobility – with each other and with startups. Our seven partners are CEVT, Ericsson, Polestar, Veoneer, Volvo Cars, Volvo Group, and Zenseact. Lindholmen Science Parks is the host organization. MobilityXlab is also supported by Region Västra Götaland and Vinnova, Sweden's Innovation Agency. Over the first five years, MobilityXlab has seen startups applying from 50 countries. The collaboration platform has resulted in 75 proof of concepts and 12 accelerations, in the form of commercial contracts or partnerships.

