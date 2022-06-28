Raytheon Intelligence & Space demonstrates critical Joint All Domain Command and Control capability for U.S. military

Demonstration during Valiant Shield 22 proves ability to collect, process and distribute targeting data across military units

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Defense Department's Valiant Shield 22 exercise this month, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, successfully demonstrated the ability to collect data on a simulated sea-based threat and then share targeting solutions with distributed defense systems across the Western Pacific Ocean -- a key test of the company's Joint All Domain Command and Control infrastructure.

The Raytheon Multi-Program Testbed takes off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam during Valiant Shield 2022. Source: U.S. Army 55th Signal Company (Combat Camera). (PRNewswire)

Raytheon's Multi-Program Testbed, or RMT -- a converted Boeing 727 -- used a combination of radar and electronic intelligence sensors to characterize the simulated threat. Onboard processors then synthesized the data in seconds to create a comprehensive targeting solution that was passed to tactical platforms.

"In the multi-domain fight, seconds could mean the difference between victory and defeat," said Eric Ditmars, president of Secure Sensor Solutions at RI&S. "This experiment shows we can deliver synthesized, multi-source data to commanders faster than ever, giving them a decisive battlefield advantage."

Raytheon's RMT, along with a KC-135 aircraft, four U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighters and, a command-and-control station on the U.S. mainland shared data rapidly in the simulated, highly contested environment. This scenario demonstrates Raytheon's ability to provide successful machine-to-machine communications capabilities to share information securely across multiple sensors and defense systems.

"Bringing these capabilities to the field gives us the highest degree of confidence in their real-world applicability," said Ditmars. "It allows us to stress test them in operational environments and accelerate their maturity."

Valiant Shield 22 is a U.S.-only, biennial field training that builds real-world proficiency in sustaining U.S. forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.

