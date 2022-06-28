Sharing Economy Entered into MOU with Quantron AG to Plan for Joint Venture in the development of New Zero Emission Vehicles

HONG KONG, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharing Economy International Inc. ("SEII") (OTCQB: SEII), announced today that the company has signed an memorandum of understanding with Quantron AG ("Quantron"), planning to form a joint venture company to develop and market for new zero emission vehicles running with electric and hydrogen power.

The European Union has proposed to stop the selling of new fossil-fuel cars by 2035, and the demand for environmental new zero emission vehicles expect to increase.

Under the joint venture plan, Quantron will asupply the products, while SEII shall act as the leasing distributor.

Quantron AG was created in 2019 as a high-tech spin-off of the well-known Haller GmbH & Co. KG with the vision of paving the way for e-mobility in inner-city and regional passenger and cargo transportation.

About Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, are focused on targeting the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing and to-be-acquired business, enabling the general public to realize the beauty of resource sharing. For more information visit www.seii.com

