Sharp Receives Supplier Horizon Award from Premier Inc for the Second Consecutive Year

Leading group purchasing company continues to recognize Sharp for exceptional customer service, excellence and commitment to lower costs

MONTVALE, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced that it is a proud winner of the 2022 Supplier Horizon Award from Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement and technology company that unites an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers.

Sharp representatives Wayne Elliot, Erica Calise, Melanie Patterson and Jeff Alexander who accepted the Supplier Horizon Award from Premier Inc at Premier’s Breakthroughs22 event. (PRNewswire)

One of 10 suppliers to receive the award this year, Sharp received the award in recognition for its support of Premier members through exceptional customer service and engagement, ability to drive value through clinical excellence and commitment to lower costs. Sharp also received the award in 2021.

"We are very excited to receive this prestigious industry award two years in a row from Premier, Inc.," said Erica Calise, Director of Marketing, Government and National Accounts, Sharp Imaging and Information Company. "Sharp is committed to providing the highest level of customer service and value to customers in the healthcare industry and this recognition is a testament to that."

"Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America supports Premier members by offering valuable products and services that help to lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies," said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Premier. "We're honored to recognize them as a Horizon Award recipient."

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 and 2022 World's Most Admired Companies Lists, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use. The aim of the Simply Smarter Workplace strategy is to accelerate collaboration, improve efficiencies, digitize workflows, and increase information security. Sharp's expansive line of products and solutions include interactive displays such as the award-winning Windows collaboration display and AQUOS BOARD® interactive display, commercial displays, security-first laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of multifunction copier and printer solutions.

