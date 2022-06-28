THE UPPER EAST SIDE IS ABOUT TO GET A LOT HEALTHIER: WELL BY MESSER OPENS SUMMER 2022

THE UPPER EAST SIDE IS ABOUT TO GET A LOT HEALTHIER: WELL BY MESSER OPENS SUMMER 2022

LEADING ENDOCRINOLOGIST DR. CAROLINE MESSER'S SECOND PRACTICE FOCUSES ON WEIGHT LOSS AND OTHER METABOLIC ISSUES

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Caroline Messer, a Manhattan-based endocrinologist with over 20 years of experience, has just opened a second practice, Well by Messer, focused on metabolic health and wellness.

Front desk (PRNewswire)

Dr. Messer stated, "for too long, people have sought to lose weight in an ad hoc, uncoordinated fashion. Weight gain is often due to a complex combination of factors, such as hormonal disturbances, hereditary metabolic issues, excessive appetite and emotional eating patterns. Successful attainment of a body weight goal often requires far more than simple willpower or dietary instruction."

The new practice, located at a state-of-the-art space at Park Avenue and 60th Street, is comprised of a team of endocrinologists, psychologists, registered dietitians and trainers who are dedicated to a mind/body approach to weight loss. The Well by Messer practice is determined to support successful outcomes through a personalized and balanced approach using evidenced-based medicine and wellness programs.

Patients at Well by Messer will also have access to the practice's wellness offerings. From support sessions led by psychologists to seminars conducted by leading physicians, trained professionals are easily accessible. On-site cooking demonstrations and group mindfulness sessions, such as yoga and meditation, add to the wide variety of health programs available at this new location. Streamlined access to a referral service which connects patients to various outside professionals in the field, including personal chefs, personal trainers, and health coaches, helps simplify what can otherwise be a daunting experience.

Dr. Messer added, "at Well by Messer, we understand that weight loss is a journey and that each individual's path is different. By tackling all of the root causes of weight gain simultaneously, using the most advanced medical techniques and wellness services available, we craft a weight loss program designed to address each person's specific needs."

Interested in learning more? Contact Well by Messer at (646) 760-3256 or go to: www.wellbymesser.com

Reception (PRNewswire)

Exam Room (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Well by Messer