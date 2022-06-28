White Glove Named a Three-Time Finalist in the 2022 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

Firm recognized for its unique, integrated marketing campaign, as well as its automated marketing solution for lead conversion

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a fintech marketing company specializing in client acquisition services for financial advisors and portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, announced that it has been named a finalist in the 2022 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards the Wealthies, for the categories, Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year, Social Media Leadership and Marketing Automation.

White Glove, three-time finalist for WealthManagement.com Wealthie Awards (PRNewswire)

White Glove's integrated marketing campaign, The Love Campaign, was named a finalist for two categories — Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year and Social Media Leadership. The ongoing campaign was designed to showcase the unique, synergetic dynamic between White Glove and its clients. Through a combination of videos, graphics, testimonials and blog posts, the campaign highlights why White Glove's team loves working with financial advisors and vice versa.

"We're honored to be named a finalist of this prestigious award from WealthManagement.com," said Kaijsa Kurstin, Executive VP of Marketing. "Financial advisors founded our company, so they're truly at the heart of everything we do. Our marketing team did a flawless job illustrating the symbiotic relationship between our company and our clients, emphasizing the notable work advisors do daily and the significant work our team does for them."

White Glove's automated Conversion Campaigns product was also announced as a finalist in the Marketing Automation category — a product that is completely unique to the market. Conversion Campaigns allow financial professionals to be more effective and efficient while significantly freeing up their most valuable resource — their time. The product targets warm leads with a 45-day marketing cadence, including text messages, emails, and phone calls, to help advisors book more appointments directly onto their calendars.

Now in its eighth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry and led by WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief, David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced on September 8th.

"The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms like White Glove that serve the financial advisor community," said David Armstrong, Editor-In-Chief of WealthManagement.com.

About White Glove

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their business. White Glove's proprietary Done-For-You platform provides financial advisors access to successful marketing solutions to help get them in front of more clients. Through its core service offering of seminars, webinars, one-on-one workshops, social impression management, podcasts, and other digital media, White Glove's Done-For-You model removes the stress from marketing and frees up time to allow financial advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove's seminars and webinars are backed by a Quadruple Guarantee, meaning advisors pay only for performance.

