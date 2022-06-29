Curran's Large Core & Midcap Equity Strategies Rank Top 10 by Broadridge Lipper Period Ending 3/31/22

ALBANY, N.Y., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Investment Management's Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy was listed #4 total return in the U.S Large Cap Growth and Value Equity category. It also ranked in the U.S Growth & Value category, and our U.S Midcap Equity strategy ranked in both the Growth category and the universe of all Midcap strategies.

Awards for CIM's Core Growth Equity Strategy in the Large Cap Growth and Value Asset Class Include:

#4 total return over a 5-year period out of 95 composites/funds

#14 total return over a 10-year period out of 75 composites/funds

Awards for CIM's Core Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S Growth and Value Asset Class Include:

#8 total return over a 5-year period out of 368 composites/funds

#21 total return over a 10-year period out of 261 composites/funds

Awards for CIM's Midcap Strategy in the U.S Midcap Growth Asset Class:

#7 total return over a 5-year period out of 62 composites/funds

#12 total return over a 3-year period out of 67 composites/funds

#12 total return over a 10-year period out of 52 composites/funds

Awards for CIM's Midcap Strategy in the U.S Midcap Asset Class Include:

#7 total return for a 5-year period out of 170 composites/funds

#16 total return for a 10-year period out of 131 composites/funds

#19 total return for a 3-year period out of 179 composites/funds

To achieve a Lipper ranking for Best Money Managers performance is calculated net of fees, on an investment strategy asset base which is at least $10 million dollars, inclusive of all cash reserves, calculated in U.S dollars and the classification of the product must fall into one of the categories Lipper ranks. Curran's Core Growth Equity strategy falls under the U.S Large-Cap Growth & Value Equity category.

"We are pleased that not only our Curran Core Growth strategy, but our Midcap Equity continues to be ranked among Lipper's Best Money Managers." — Kevin T. Curran, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer

As a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY we serve both individual and institutional clients nationally with an additional office in Cape May. Curran has over $538 million assets under managements (AUM) as of 3/31/2021.

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

