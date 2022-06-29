Stars and Stripes Stand Strong as Armed Forces Entertainment Bring Live Music, Sports Entertainment to U.S. Troops Serving Overseas for July 4th Celebration

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazing musical entertainers and big name pro volleyball players are heading overseas as part of Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) summer entertainment series, celebrating Independence Day and sharing a taste of the states for U.S. military personnel serving overseas.

A new addition to the summer entertainment mix, volleyball superstars whose careers range from indoor to beach volleyball, and from college championships to the Pro Beach tour, will bring their high spirits to meet-and-greet events and impromptu games across Eastern Europe July 2, July 4 and July 5. Team members of Sand Slam include these four outstanding athletes.

Ian Satterfield, a Long Beach State standout for the men's Division I indoor team. After college, Satterfield switched to beach volleyball, improving his game throughout his Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) career, and represented Team USA in two Pan American Games in 2015 and 2019, and hopes to go to the 2028 Olympics with Team U.S.A. Beach Volleyball.

Brittany Tiegs played at the University of Hawaii at Manoa where she was a two-time All-American, and graduated with a B.S. in food science & nutrition. Representing USA in 2014, Tiegs won the Gold Medal at the World University Championships in Porto, Portugal. Since 2016, Tiegs has played professionally on the Australia National Beach Tour and with AVP.

Ty Tramblie, a setter at Cal State Northridge, recorded the fourth-most assists in school history. In 2004, as a senior, Tramblie was named to the second team All-American after guiding the team to victories over 13 ranked teams. In 2016, Tramblie played in AVP and advanced to his first two career semifinals, winning once in Chicago.

Ali Denney, a Florida International standout, won 15 games her sophomore season and went 6-2 as a junior in 2020 before the remainder of the season was cancelled. In her senior season, Denney posted a 7-1 record with wins over three ranked teams. Denney is currently playing in the AVP, and at only 24 years old, she continues to improve both her game and ranking.

Along with professional volleyball visits, live music performances during July 4th include new talent as well as AFE favorites. Popular show band Sweet Siren that covers Top 40 hits, classic rock and country, with the flare of custom arrangements, is heading to Germany. Band members Carolyn Burgoyne (lead & harmony vocals), Jeff Schreiner (guitar, lead harmony vocals), Jethro Arola (bass guitar, vocals) and drummer Kent Christen energize audiences with top-notch performances. They will perform July 1 USAG RP – Kaiserslautern, Germany; July 2 - 3 USAG Wiesbaden, Germany and July 4 - USAG Grafenwoehr, Germany.

Heat Wave RIMPAC will bring Aloha to bases in Hawaii for an awesome concert experience. Country star Chase Rice known for his "Eyes on You" single that spent two weeks at #1 on Country Radio, will headline. Pop artist MAX, known for "Blueberry Eyes," a collaboration with SUGA, which has already received 250 million+ streams and 40 million YouTube views since its release, will warm up the crowd. Rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, widely known for their song "Face Down," has hit #1 seven times on various Billboard Rock Radio charts. Marc E. Bassy whose work includes the double-platinum certified song "You and Me" featuring G-Eazy, gold-certified song "Morning," Charlie Puth's platinum album "Nine Track Mind," and G-Eazy's double-platinum song "Some Kind of Drug," will enchant the crowd with his creative pop/R&B sounds. Together, these amazing artists create an all-day, live show event on July 2 - Schofield Barracks, HI and July 4 - Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI.

Singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann brings his smart lyrics and human insights to his pure Country music. A frequent collaborator with Garth Brooks, he has five chart topping songs: "Drink to That All Night," "Lover, Lover," "What Do You Want," "Shinin' on Me," and "One More Drinkin' Song." This Platinum-certified star will be performing July 1 - USAG Benelux-Brunssum, Netherlands; July 2 - Spangdahlem AB, Germany; July 3 - Ramstein AB, Germany and July 4 - USAG Stuttgart, Germany.

Echosmith, an indie pop band of four siblings, brings its vintage sounds with the only female member, Sydney Sierota, heading up vocals. When the band released their trendy song "Cool Kids," it reached number 13 on Billboard Hot 100, and was certified double platinum in the U.S. and Australia. They are bringing their upbeat music to Europe, performing July 2 - Incirlik AB, Turkey and July 4 at Aviano AB, Italy.

The two sisters who make up Aly & AJ are bringing their energetic pop music to Europe. The duo is known for their debut album, Into the Rush that was certified gold in 2005. From that album, the song "No One" was featured in the soundtrack of Walt Disney's Ice Princess. Both talented guitarists and vocalists, they bring encouraging messages and positive energy to the stage; they will perform July 2- NSA Naples, Italy and July 4 at NS Rota, Spain.

Set your watch for the chill island sounds of Kelandy & The Runners. Bop with friends to an upbeat mix of reggae, pop, rock and soul rhythms backed by powerful vocals and catchy lyrics. Kelandy's entertaining stage presence and musical charms will lift your spirits, and wash away your worries with smooth tropical beats. The group will perform July 2 - Ft. Buchanan, Puerto Rico; July 5 - AUTEC, Bahamas; July 7 - Thule AB, Greenland and July 9 - FOL, Curacao.

"Independence Day takes on special meaning to our service members serving abroad, and AFE is proud to bring outstanding music and sports entertainment to them around the globe as a way to say thank you and to connect them with home," said AFE Marketing & Business Analyst Brian Burke.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 71st year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

