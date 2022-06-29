Warwick consolidates Mayfair collection with Green Street portfolio addition

LONDON , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warwick Investment Group has acquired two freehold buildings on Green Street to increase its footprint in Mayfair and further expand the size of its rental portfolio across Central London.

This completes a very busy 12 months for the US private equity firm as they continue to consolidate unbroken freehold investment blocks across the golden post codes of Prime Central London.

With a rental portfolio across 21 buildings, under its emerging rental brand, Warwick is now a key private landlord across Mayfair and Belgravia with the goal of becoming a top 10 private landlord in the UK capital.

The Green Street portfolio is comprised of two Victorian red brick freehold buildings in the heart of Mayfair and marks the first time the buildings have ever traded. The two buildings total almost 10,000 square feet of residential accommodation ranging from one to three-bedroom multifamily apartments.

The purchase is highly strategic to Warwick given its proximity to their recent off-market purchase of the historic multi-family building at 13/13A North Audley Street.

The acquisition strategy is consistent with consolidating clusters of great buildings in core neighbourhoods to create a diversified portfolio of scale across Central London.

Andrew J. Chrysostomou , UK Senior Managing Director:

We identified the Green Street portfolio as a key target following our acquisition of North Audley Street. The Green Street assets represent a great addition to both our Mayfair holdings and to our wider portfolio. We have a healthy pipeline of over £100 million and continue to target complementary additions to the portfolio.

Kate Richard , Founder and CEO:

In Prime Central London, the recent increase in demand is taking place against the background of a remarkably inelastic supply of homes in total. We continue to see robust tenant demand, combined with supply constraints, as a positive context for the trajectory of rental values in Central London multifamily homes, even in the context of a challenging macro environment.

