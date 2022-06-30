LightRiver Strengthens Executive Leadership with Chief Product Officer

CONCORD, Calif. , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver , the premier optical network integration solution provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions, announced today a new executive appointment of Scotty Benda as Chief Product Officer. The appointment will strengthen LightRiver's leadership team as it further maximizes market opportunities in the era of open optical networking and automation, accelerate the Company's growth and increase the scale and scope of its operations.

Benda joins LightRiver with a distinguished career in telecommunications, having served in various technical and leadership roles in carrier grade transport networking, instilling trust and team work internally and externally, including as Director, Embedded Software Design and New Product Introduction; Vice President, Global Sales Systems Engineering; and General Manager of the Global Services Division.

"The shift to open optical networks represents an unprecedented opportunity for LightRiver with our comprehensive 'design, deploy and automate' approach to multivendor network solutions," states Mike Jonas, President of Global Customer Operations for LightRiver. "I'm thrilled to welcome Scotty to our leadership team as we scale our platform, enhance our value proposition and accelerate toward the next phase of growth."

Benda has held senior systems, software and services leadership positions at Nortel, Lucent, ONI and Ciena where he successfully led innovative growth efforts and drove improvements in product, process and delivery performance within those companies.

"LightRiver has built a very strong leadership team complete with unmatched experience in its markets, a great portfolio of technologies, alliances and relationships, and is focused on the customer experience," comments Benda, "I am excited to be in this role and to contribute to the successful growth of the firm as we deliver advanced connectivity solutions for our clients."

