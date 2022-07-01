InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Removing Z Buttons (CSK-188)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an airplane mechanic and I thought there could be a better way to remove Z buttons," said an inventor, from Gilbert, S.C., "so I invented the Z- BUTTON REMOVER. My ergonomic design enables you to remove a Z button without damaging the paint on an airplane or race car."

The invention provides an improved tool for removing Z buttons from a vehicle or airplane. In doing so, it helps to prevent paint damage. It also increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle and airplane mechanics. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

