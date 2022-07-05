MetroPlusHealth Promotes Julie Myers, M.D., M.P.H., to Deputy Chief Medical Officer

Myers, an internist and infectious diseases specialist, previously served as Associate Medical Director of MetroPlusHealth's Partnership in Care (P.I.C.) Special Needs Plan

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth, New York City's high-quality and affordable health plan, announced the promotion of Julie Myers, M.D., MPH., as the new Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO). Dr. Myers was previously appointed Medical Director of the Plan's Partnership in Care (P.I.C.) Special Needs Plan in February 2020 and assumed her new position as DCMO on June 16, 2022.

In her new role, Myers oversees Care Management, Managed Long-Term Care H.I.V., and Children's services. She also supports other aspects of the medical management of the Plan and continues to maintain an H.I.V. primary care practice.

Dr. Myers has extensive experience in public and population health, infectious diseases, and internal medicine and is well-versed in evidence-based practice and sexual health. Before joining MetroPlusHealth, she worked at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYC DOHMH), where she was Director of H.I.V. Prevention in the Bureau of H.I.V. from 2013-2020 and led the scale-up of biomedical H.I.V. prevention strategies and H.I.V. self-testing citywide.

"Julie is exceptionally qualified and has demonstrated excellent leadership in H.I.V. Services," said Sanjiv Shah, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of MetroPlusHealth. "Since joining MetroPlusHealth, she has also made outstanding contributions in key areas including Utilization Management, Pharmacy, Care Management, COVID-19 initiatives, and Community and Media outreach to members and providers."

"I am delighted to be part of the terrific team at MetroPlusHealth under the leadership of Drs. Schwartz and Shah, and I am now both honored and energized to serve a greater number of New Yorkers in this new role," said Julie Myers, M.D., M.P.H., Deputy Chief Medical Director of MetroPlusHealth. "As always, I remain firmly committed to supporting our members to live healthy lives through excellent access and high-quality, person-centered care."

Myers earned her B.S. from Yale University, her M.D. from Cornell University's Weill Medical College, and an M.P.H from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. She completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine-Primary Care at Massachusetts General Hospital and her clinical fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlus Health Plan has built a reputation for providing access to affordable, quality health care to residents across New York City. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 600,000 New Yorkers and has a five-star rating based on the State's 2020 Consumer's Guide to Medicaid and Child Health Plus Managed Care Plans in New York City. The health plan's robust network of primary care doctors and specialists includes many independent community providers. Culturally sensitive, and fluent in more than 40 languages, MetroPlusHealth's staff is as diverse as the great city it serves. For more information about MetroPlusHealth plans, benefits, and services, visit www.metroplus.org and join the conversation at facebook.com/metroplushealth and twitter @metroplushealth. MetroPlusHealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of N.Y.C. Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system.

