Livent Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

PHILADELPHIA, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report. With the theme of Growing Responsibly, the report details the company's progress in 2021 and reaffirms its commitment to responsible production through its focus on environmental protection, social responsibility and transparency.

Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer of Livent, commented, "We believe lithium will continue to play an important role in decarbonization and the shift to electrification. With urgency building for climate change solutions, our 2021 Sustainability Report underscores the critical need for the lithium industry to responsibly meet the growing demand for lithium."

Mr. Graves continued: "Sustainability is and will continue to be a top priority for Livent as we approach key implementation milestones in our current capacity expansion projects and advance our recently announced expansions. In parallel with driving our growth initiatives, our teams are working hard to take the necessary steps to achieve our 2030 and 2040 ESG goals. This dual focus reflects our conviction that it is imperative—and achievable—to expand lithium production in a sustainable way."

Livent's 2021 Sustainability Report can be downloaded from the Sustainability section of livent.com.

Key ESG metrics in the report were reviewed and assured by ERM Certification and Verification Services (ERM CVS).

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

