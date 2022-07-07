IAC Group Awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for Sustainability

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Automotive Components Group (IAC Group), a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for its sustainability program. This award places IAC Group in the top 3% of companies rated in IAC's peer group by EcoVadis.

"IAC Group is committed to integrating sustainable opportunities into every aspect of our global operations. This award recognizes the importance of our constant focus on sustainable practices, product design, and processes," said IAC Group CEO, David Prystash.

The EcoVadis Gold Medal ranking is based on four key areas: Environment, Ethics, Human and Labor Rights, and Sustainable Procurement. IAC Group has been recognized previously by EcoVadis as a bronze winner in 2018 and winning silver ratings in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, IAC was noted for making significant improvements in the areas of environmental stewardship, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

"Our goal is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and decrease our carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030," said Prystash. "I am proud of the actions the entire IAC team has taken in the key areas of sustainability and look forward to our progress as our continued efforts turn into results. Working together enables us to do our part in making our world more sustainable, both now and in the future."

About EcoVadis:

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Global supply chains, financial institutions and public organizations rely on EcoVadis to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Backed by a powerful technology platform, EcoVadis' evidence-based ratings are validated by a global team of experts, and are adapted to more than 200 industry categories, 160 countries, and companies of all sizes. Its actionable scorecards provide benchmarks, insights, and a guided improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices. Industry leaders such as Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Salesforce, Bridgestone, BASF, and ING Group are among the 90,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

For more information regarding IAC Group's sustainability efforts, visit https://www.iacgroup.com/about-iac/iac-and-the-environment/ .

About IAC

Headquartered in Luxembourg, International Automotive Components (IAC) Group is a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners and overhead systems to automakers around the world. Employing nearly 18,000 people, IAC Group is a multi-billion-dollar global manufacturing company that operates in 55 locations, including more than 40 manufacturing facilities in 17 countries. For more information, visit www.iacgroup.com.

