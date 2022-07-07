IGT Celebrates 15 Years of Environmental, Social and Governance Excellence with Publication of 2021 Sustainability Report

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, which outlines the Company's demonstrated environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. IGT's 15th annual Sustainability Report validates the Company's commitment to operating as an industry-leading sustainable business and illustrates its latest achievements in generating value for its stakeholders.

"IGT understood the vast importance of sustainability 15 years ago when we issued the Company's first Sustainability Report, and our 2021 Sustainability Report underscores the progress we have made since then," said Vince Sadusky, IGT CEO. "We are developing our sustainability plans to further integrate sustainability across the entire value chain and improve the ESG impact throughout our daily operations. Highlighted in our 2021 Sustainability Report, this plan outlines strategic goals that will drive our ESG performance, now and in the future."

The latest IGT Sustainability Report demonstrates the Company's drive to create value for its stakeholders, increase its corporate citizenship and enhance reporting on its activities through four key sustainability priorities: Valuing and Protecting Our People, Advancing Responsibility, Supporting Our Communities, and Fostering Sustainable Operations.

Highlights of the report include:

Valuing and Protecting Our People : IGT values, respects and appreciates the contributions of all employees. The diversity of its workforce and their appreciation for a multicultural work environment contributes to IGT's understanding of global business needs and builds on IGT's meaningful relationships with customers and communities.

Advancing Responsibility: IGT's commitment to advancing responsibility includes maintaining the integrity of games by ensuring its products and services are fully compliant with existing laws and the protection of all stakeholders' rights. The Company's approach to responsible gaming follows goals and commitments that aim to raise the standards of responsible gaming throughout the industry.

Supporting Our Communities: IGT supports communities where it operates and where its employees live through corporate programs that align with the United Nations' sustainable development goals (SDGs). Community involvement and employee engagement initiatives embrace a breadth of causes through corporate giving, corporate sponsorships and employee-driven programs.

Fostering Sustainable Operations: IGT's sustainability practices involve continual improvement of its environmental management systems and reduction of its impact on the environment.

The 2021 Sustainability Report is available online at IGT.com. For more information on IGT's global sustainability program, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

