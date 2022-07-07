International Solar Building Design Competition 2022 kicks off

BEIJING, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Solar Building Design Competition 2022, hosted by International Solar Building Design Competition Organizing Committee -- themed with Sunshine & Station in the Scenery, is located in the Giant Panda Habitat Nature Reserve in Guanbagou Basin Nature Mini-Reserve, Pingwu County, Sichuan Province. The competition takes research station as the subject and explores new methods and ideas for ecological conservation with renewable resources. The project is going to build a research station to provide working and living places to visitors, researchers and students. The first prize will be put into construction, and the winning team will participate in the deepening of the project together with the expert team.

International Solar Building Design Competition 2022 Poster (PRNewswire)

Participants will compete for 1 first prize (with a bonus of RMB 100000), 3 second prizes, 6 third prizes, 20 recognition awards, and 30 honorable mention prizes with a total bonus of RMB 320000. Participants must register before 15 August and submit their entries before 30 September. No registration fees.

The competition is hosted by the International Solar Energy Society, the Central Research Institute of China Construction Technology Group, and China Architecture Design & Research Group, with China National Engineering Research Center for Human Settlements as the organizer and Delta Group as the title sponsor.

The competition, themed with hot topics in renewable resources' application in architecture, promotes the application of clean energy such as solar energy in architecture and daily life. It has been held for eleven years since 2005 and has received 1873 valid entries from 9345 teams. We have participants from 232 Chinese universities, 25 foreign universities, and over 120 construction-related enterprises. The project focuses on the implementation of the competition results, with a total of five competition projects completed and put into use so far. All members are looking forward to working with participants to spread the idea of green, low-carbon, energy-saving and sustainable development.

Scan the QR code on the poster for registration. For more information, please visit the official website: www.isbdc.cn

