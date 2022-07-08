All Sober Announces Title Sponsor of Rock to Recovery Annual Benefit Concert

The online platform that provides accessible, comprehensive resources for treatment and recovery teams with Rock to Recovery to end the stigma of addiction and inspire people to celebrate a sober life

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Sober, the game-changing platform to support the millions of Americans impacted by drug and alcohol addiction, announced today that it will be the title sponsor of the sobriety benefit concert Rock to Recovery. The fifth annual concert will take place on July 9 at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles; it is 100% alcohol-free and will raise money to support recovery and sobriety initiatives.

This year's concert honors three-time Emmy-winning actor Keith David, recipient of the Rock to Recovery ICON Award, along with Emmy-nominated comedian Jay Mohr, recipient of the Rock to Recovery Service Award, for their contributions to the recovery community. The lineup features the night's headline band, Sacred Sons, plus musicians from Train, Korn, Madonna's band, Ministry, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Misfits and other special guests. Willie Nelson protege and Heidi Klum's favorite, Lily Meola, will also perform, coming straight off her America's Got Talent golden Buzzer victory.

"We are very excited to have the support of All Sober as the title sponsor for this year's event," said Wes Geer, founder of Rock to Recovery. "We have a shared vision of music as an outlet for healing, hope and expression, and working together, we can raise funds to support recovery and end the stigma of addiction." Rory Pullens, chief education and inspiration officer at All Sober, will kick off the evening's activities with Geer.

All Sober provides support through the entire recovery journey and consists of seven pillars: Help & Information, Group Support, Treatment/Recovery, Community, Relaunch, Sober Lifestyle and Inspiration. The platform showcases inspirational music, videos and blogs from celebrity partners, including Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind & Fire, and Ricky Byrd, formerly of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. All Sober emphasizes that sobriety is not only possible, but sustainable and fun as well.

"We are honored to be the title sponsor of Rock to Recovery. This group of performers brings inspiration to those in recovery or battling addiction, and the mission aligns with All Sober's main pillars that make up our platform," said Pullens. "All Sober understands the importance of influencers and celebrities to lead discussions surrounding sober living and recovery. Our platform shares their stories to provide support for our members."

About All Sober:

For the 192 million Americans who are impacted by drug and alcohol addiction, All Sober provides all the vital resources needed for treatment, recovery and sober life, all in one place. All Sober represents the journey from addiction to a sober lifestyle with seven key pillars: Help & Information, Group Support, Treatment/Recovery, Community, Relaunch, Sober Lifestyle and Inspiration. To demonstrate that sobriety is possible, sustainable and fun, the platform also includes inspiration from celebrities, music, videos, blogs and articles.

