Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Laohuling Site Park opens to public, unveiling ancient hydrological system to the world

BEIJING, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laohuling Site Park located in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province opened on Wednesday, presenting an ancient hydrological system to the world.

The ancient dam is 140 meters long and 100-odd meters wide. It is an important part of the peripheral water conservancy system of the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City (about 3,300-2,300 B.C.), which was inscribed onto the UNESCO's World Heritage List on July 6, 2019.

The Laohuling Site Park is the only site in Liangzhu to show the stratigraphic structure of the water conservancy system. For protection and display purposes, a water-drop-shaped protective shed has been built above the dam.

This system, consisting of 11 early-stage dams including High-dam at the Mouth of the Valley and the Low-dam on the Plain, is the earliest large-scale water conservancy system discovered so far in China, and the earliest flood-control hydrological project discovered so far in the world.

The whole water conservancy system reflects the scientific levels of water resource management in the aspects of size, design and construction techniques that are rare in the world in its time. It also reveals the connection between water resource management, urban civilization and early states, and represents the remarkable contribution to the origin of Chinese civilization.

